'Twisters' Director Lee Isaac Chung Talks Meeting Steven Spielberg, Special Effects & More | ReelBlend Interview
Director Lee Isaac Chung talks Twisters!
Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung joins ReelBlend to discuss the making of the new legacy sequel starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. We discuss classic films that have inspired him to this day, what it’s like to hang out with Steven Spielberg, how good practical effects make or break visual effects, and more.
Stick around for our review of Twisters, as well as a debate on the new horror flick Longlegs.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:08:22 - Lee Isaac Chung Twisters Interview
- 00:37:48 - Twisters Review
- 00:58:19 - Longlegs Spoiler Chat
- 01:15:06 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.