'Twisters' Director Lee Isaac Chung Talks Meeting Steven Spielberg, Special Effects & More | ReelBlend Interview

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung joins ReelBlend to discuss the making of the new legacy sequel starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. We discuss classic films that have inspired him to this day, what it’s like to hang out with Steven Spielberg, how good practical effects make or break visual effects, and more.

Stick around for our review of Twisters, as well as a debate on the new horror flick Longlegs.

'Twisters' Interview | Lee Isaac Chung Talks Meeting Steven Spielberg, Special Effects & More - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:22 - Lee Isaac Chung Twisters Interview

00:37:48 - Twisters Review

00:58:19 - Longlegs Spoiler Chat

01:15:06 - Outro

