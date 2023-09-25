Rick And Morty’s New Voice Can Be Heard For The First Time In The Season 7 Trailer, And Rick Is More Noticeable Than Morty

Adult Swim has been promoting Rick and Morty Season 7 like crazy, but there's been one notable omission in every piece of footage showcased thus far. Among other details about Rick and Morty Season 7, fans wanted to know what the new voice actors for the title characters would sound like. The latest trailer revealed just that, and while there's certainly a difference between old Rick and new Rick, Morty is almost a dead ringer.

Just when it seemed like we wouldn't hear the new voices until the Season 7 premiere, Rick and Morty revealed both voices in the official trailer. My gut reaction is that if any fans were living under a rock and had no idea Adult Swim fired Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges against him and other controversies related to sexual misconduct, they wouldn't know anything is different. Most of the changes to the voices are negligible, and if I didn't know there was a change, I probably wouldn't initially suspect anything.

I will say that while Morty sounds just like the Morty we've known in the previous six seasons, Rick does come off as just a bit different. Online commentary noted this version sounds a bit raspier than the original Rick voice, but overall, the overall consensus was positive. The moment that stuck out to me was when he yelled about "Rick's famous spaghetti" and I could tell it was a new actor doing the voice.

The important takeaway, for me anyway, is that these voices aren't so different that they distract from the series. It gives me confidence that I'll be able to enjoy watching Rick and Morty Season 7 with my Max subscription and not worry about adjusting to a sudden new voice for a character like I did with Solar Opposites. With the worry about voices out of the way, I can now return to my wilder theories about Season 7 bringing back dead characters or the return of Evil Morty.

For readers wondering why I haven't mentioned the new voice actors by name at this point, it's because we have no idea who is voicing the roles. Per THR, Adult Swim is keeping the names of the two new voice actors portraying the title characters secret until the night of the premiere. At that point, we'll likely see their names in the end credits, and there might be a more official announcement released on social media. I'm curious to see if voice actor Sean Kelly is doing the voice of Morty because many fans pushed for him after his viral TikTok impersonations.

Whoever is voicing Morty did a helluva job, and I'd love to see them step in for Justin Roiland's other voice roles if needed. Different projects have had different strategies so far, for example, and I don't know exactly how these contracts work. All will likely be revealed in time!

Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15, at 11:00 p.m. ET. Stay up that night to see what the first Roiland-free adventure will be and if Rick C-137 will get any closer to defeating his rival, Rick Prime.