Is Rick And Morty About To Bring A Character Back From The Dead? If So, I Have Guesses About Who It Should Be

Rick and Morty Season 7 is going to be a blast, and as viewers wait for new episodes, more and more theories are spinning about what may happen in the Adult Swim comedy's upcoming adventures. The new title sequence was recently released, resulting in a pretty wild theory that at least one character could come back from the dead, ir not more of them. And if zombies are on the table paving the way for previously dead characters to return, I have some ideas for who we should see.

All of this talk about returning dead characters started after the Season 7 opening credits for Rick and Morty showed the title characters witnessing what appeared to be a zombified hand emerging from the ground. Setting aside for just a minute that Rick and Morty's intros feature plenty of visual moments that haven't tied into the series' episodes themselves, the idea of a dead character returning in any form is pretty great, and the story is set so that it would be sensible enough for certain characters to return in Season 7, given what we know about the upcoming season and the direction it could head.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Dead Members Of The Prime Smith Family

Rick C-137 made it clear his goal is to kill Rick Prime, but he's struggled thus far to stay a step ahead of his adversary. Perhaps in an effort to gather any information he can about his old foe, Rick could bring back the bodies of the Prime Smith family he first infiltrated all those years ago, as a way to glean answers through them. We briefly saw the Prime family again in Season 6, but Summer, Jerry, and Beth all died. Perhaps Rick C-137 would want to resurrect them to find previous memories of Rick Prime, even if they may not have much to offer up by way of new information if they're a rotting corpse.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick C-137's Diane Sanchez

Rick and Morty has made more direct references to Diane Sanchez in recent seasons, like when Mr. Nimbus indicated he knew her, and it all feels as if the writers are building toward a more full-on appearance from the character down the line, maybe even in Season 7. Imagine some twisted situation where Rick Prime would force Rick C-137 to fight a zombified version of his dead wife, forcing him to be the one to "kill" her the second time. That's dark as hell, but honestly on par for the level of messed up this Adult Swim series strives for.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Dead Rick And/Or Dead Morty

We've seen a lot of alt-dimension Ricks and Mortys killed throughout the series. There's enough that an entire episode could be devoted to the two central protagonists having to fight off a mega-herd of R&M zombies. Hell, with Halloween falling in the middle of Season 7, that would make for the perfect spooky episode, and one that could make for solid annual holiday streaming with a Max subscription. I wouldn't see this one being too impactful to the overall story of Rick and Morty, but still a good time.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Krombopulos Michael

Krombopulous Michael is a Rick and Morty character who, while not at all important to the story, became a beloved side character for fans after his one appearance. Whether it was actor Andy Daly's performance, the writing, or the splendid combination of the two, people seemed to really like the assassin's casual attitude toward killing people for pay. Having him return for one reason or another would be a welcome surprise, especially if he isn't immediately killed off again.

For those who haven't seen the opening credits in full, check them out below!

Rick And Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00 p.m. ET. This will be the first season without Justin Roiland as the voice of either main character, though word from creatives is the change that makes the show better than ever.