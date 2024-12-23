After The Acolyte's Cancellation, Manny Jacinto Gets Real About Being Typecast 'As The Guy That Always Takes His Shirt Off'

Manny Jacinto has been an established actor for several years now, though his notoriety arguably jumped up a few notches, thanks to his role on the Star Wars show, The Acolyte. On the since-canceled series, Jacinto played the role of the Stranger – a powerful Sith master, who originally posed as a smuggler named Qimir. Jacinto went viral for appearing shirtless on the show, much to the delight of hot-and-bothered fans across social media. Now, though, Jacinto is getting real about avoiding typecasting related trends like that.

A number of people who’ve seen the Good Place alum’s work would likely agree with the assertion that he’s talented. However, what’s also undeniable is the fact that he’s a good-looking guy. Amid the hype over The Acolyte and afterwards, Manny Jacinto has taken the buzz of his physique in stride. However, while speaking with Vogue, he discussed the professional pitfalls that can result from shirtless roles:

I talk to my team about this all the time. I’m like, ‘Is it a role where I don’t have to take my shirt off? Because that’d be great. I think there’s this fear of being typecast as the guy that always takes his shirt off in his roles. In that sense, it can be frustrating.

The social media chatter surrounding the Belle star’s body became so immense that an official social media account for Star Wars shared a thirst trap inspired by his character. (Needless to say, many within the fanbase were quite clear.) Manny Jacinto himself has even had a bit of fun with his status within the science fiction franchise. He even went as far as to share a five-word secret on how to make George Lucas’ beloved franchise sexy.

All in all, it’s more than evident that the rising actor appreciates the love he’s received, but it’s definitely understandable that he’d want to avoid such scenes becoming ubiquitous. Within Hollywood, it’s easy for certain celebrities to be placed in boxes, and that’s especially true for actors of color. Based on the Canadian actor’s comments, he’s aiming for a career that’s varied and allows him to tap into different characters. Amid his interview, he went on to explain the significance of someone like him doing just that:

[When I was growing up] you couldn’t help but see in the media that Asian males weren’t the romantic leads. If anything, they can be action stars. But in the case of [the Jet Li-Aaliyah starrer] Romeo Must Die, you can be the action star, but still not kiss the girl.

Manny Jacinto has indeed received a solid mixture of opportunities in Hollywood thus far. His role as Jason Mendoza as part of the Good Place cast is a prime example of that. The star also held down roles in films like, I Want You Back, Bad Times at the El Royale and Cora Bora. Jacinto is also set to appear alongside Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and more in the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel, making him a part of the “Lohanaissance.” He’s had bumps in the road, with one being how his dialogue was cut out of Top Gun: Maverick, but that’s only fueled Jacinto.

It’s unfortunate that fans won’t be able to see Manny Jacinto return as the Stranger, given The Acolyte’s cancellation. That’s even sadder, considering Jacinto’s recent tease of what was to come in the potential second season. However, I suppose the silver lining is that Jacinto remains available for future opportunities, and one would hope that they allow him to flex his acting muscles more so than his actual muscles.

The Acolyte is now streamable in its entirety with a Disney+ subscription, as the sci-fi franchise’s latest TV offering, Skeleton Crew, drops new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. You can also find information on upcoming Star Wars shows.