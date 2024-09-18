Ahsoka’s Ezra Bridger Actor Shuts Down Rumors About Mandalorian And Grogu Movie

Rather than The Mandalorian Season 4 being solidified on the slate of forthcoming Star Wars projects, the next chapter of Din Djarin and Grogu’s journey will unfold on the big screen next. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set for release on May 22, 2026, and aside from Pedro Pascal reprising good ol’ Mando, the only other casting that’s been unveiled so far is Sigourney Weaver in an undisclosed role. That said, Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka, has shut down a rumor concerning him and the upcoming Star Wars movie.

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), someone claimed Esfandi had said he will reprise Ezra in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The actor soon put the kibosh on that rumor in his own X post, saying:

I did not say this, Mando this is not the way

The person who first shared this now-debunked information responded that they’d been “lied to then,” to which Esfandi, who also had a minor role in 2021’s King Richard, speculated that the person who’d passed along this claim “probably just misheard” him. So to summarize, no, Eman Esfandi did not say that he’ll appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, that doesn’t necessarily rule out his involvement in the movie, and not just because Lucasfilm is just as secretive as Marvel Studios when it comes to keeping spoilers under wraps.

Some footage from The Mandalorian & Grogu, which began filming in June, was shown off at D23 in August, and that included revealing that Zeb Orrelios, one of Ezra Bridger’s cohorts from Star Wars Rebels, will appear in it, as will other members of the Anzellan species. This will be Zeb’s second “live-action” appearance following his cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, and if he’s appearing, who’s to say other Rebels characters couldn’t appear as well? After all, the events of The Mandalorian take place in the same era as Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

In Ezra’s case, remember that Ahsoka Season 1 ended with him finally escaping his exile on Peridea and reuniting with Hera Syndulla and Chopper, two other prominent Rebels characters. Now granted, the most logical place for all three of those characters to pop up next is in Ahsoka Season 2, which is expected to begin filming towards the end of the year. But depending on how long Season 2 takes place after Season 1, maybe there’s a way to squeezer Ezra into The Mandalorian & Grogu without interfering with the story that the next chapter of the Rosario Dawson-led show intends to tell.

If Eman Esfandi does end up reprising Ezra Bridger in The Mandalorian & Grogu, we’ll let you know. Until then, watch his performance in Ahsoka Season 1 with your Disney+ subscription, or block off some time to view the Star Wars movies in order or any of the other TV shows set in a galaxy far, far away.