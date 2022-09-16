Andor First Reactions Are Here, And It Sounds Like Star Wars Fans Should Be Excited About The New Disney+ Series

By Heidi Venable
published

Diego Luna is back for the Disney+ series that premieres September 21.

Diego Luna in Andor.
(Image credit: Disney+)

Star Wars fans continue to revel in the ever-growing treasure trove of content that Disney is adding to the story of a galaxy far, far away. Diego Luna reprises his role of Cassian Andor for the next offering of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV showsAndor. With the series set to be released to Disney+ subscribers on Wednesday, September 21, the first four episodes of the 12-episode first season were made available for screening, and those lucky viewers are taking to social media with their reactions. Fans have been hungry to learn more about Andor and its story of the thief-turned-Rebel, and it sounds like they’re in for a dark and exciting adventure.

As far as where Andor falls in the Star Wars timeline, the new series takes place about five years before the events of Rogue One. Andor is already set for a Season 2, and the story will take viewers right into the events of the 2016 movie. Along with Diego Luna, some other familiar faces will be seen in the series, along with some newcomers, as Andor also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. Let’s get to the reactions, starting with CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey. He’s pleased with what he’s seen so far, but says it takes a few episodes for the series to get going: 

Meredith Loftus of Collider calls the first four episodes a “big win,” and along with an impressive story, she praises the score and says new droid B2EMO is “everything”: 

Peter Sciretta of Slashfilm is one of several people commenting on the darker mood of Andor, calling it “more adult” than previous Star Wars projects: 

David Chen says he has become disenchanted with the Star Wars franchise over the past few years, but Andor made him so excited about its characters and what it has to say that he became emotional: 

The Skytalkers podcast agrees with CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey that a three-episode premiere is perfect because Episode 3 is so impressive: 

Sam Hargrave of The Direct thinks Andor is the biggest departure from the franchise and calls it the best-looking of the streamer’s original offerings yet: 

It sounds like those who had the opportunity to screen the first four episodes of Andor are really excited about what the series is going to add to the franchise. The show, like Rogue One, had a different feel to it than other stories in the universe, and it seems like fans can’t wait for the rest of Season 1 to drop! The first three episodes of Andor will be available on Wednesday, September 21, with a new episode released each Wednesday thereafter. 

In the meantime, be sure to check out the Andor video interviews CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell did with Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona and Kyle Soller. 

