How To Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Online With New Episodes Released Weekly

We’re over the Tatooine moons about the return of TV’s most memorable odd-couple: Mandalorian bounty hunter Din (played by Pedro Pascal) and the force-wielding child Grogu, who continue to navigate the galaxy post-Galactic Empire.

The show’s Season 2 finale went over like the explosion of the Death Star: delivering an emotional, action-packed climax whose unexpected appearance of a certain X-wing flying Jedi Knight left jaws on the floor.

The story trajectory of Mando and Grogu then crossed over into spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett before the duo set off for Mandalore in a souped up Naboo starfighter.

There, Din will hope to be forgiven for transgressing the Mandalorian order as Grogu becomes more proficient at wielding the Force, while New Republic pilot Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Le) brings dark tidings of a threat that could plunge the galaxy back into chaos. The rise of the First Order, perhaps?

In addition to Pascal, Amy Sedaris returns as Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto, and Carl Weathers is back as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, with Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd confirmed to appear in an undisclosed role.

Prepare yourself for more gripping Star Wars drama and epic visual spectacle as we explain below how to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 online, and only with a subscription to Disney Plus.

May the Force be with you on March 1, when The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab). New episodes will arrive on the platform every Wednesday at approximately 12.01am PT / 3am ET/ 8am GMT, until the season finale on April 19.

If you're not already subscribed to Disney Plus, you can opt for its $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$11.99 monthly rate (opens in new tab). If you're in the US, that's paying for its Ad-Free plan.

You can also opt into ads and currently lock in a discounted price of $6.99 a month for the first three months (opens in new tab) (down from $7.99 a month).

Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$119.99 for a year upfront.

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription (opens in new tab), there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The best value way to get Disney Plus is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

