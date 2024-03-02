Daisy Ridley Reveals The A+ Star Wars Mementos She Got To Keep, And I Love This For Her

One of the perks of being in a major movie franchise like Star Wars is coming out of filming with some seriously cool souvenirs. Case in point, the legendary loot actress Daisy Ridley was able to score after her time playing Rey in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Over four years after capping off the sequel trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker, and thus concluding the Skywalker Saga, Ridley and Rey are back making headlines with the news that one of the highly-anticipated upcoming Star Wars projects will be a movie centered on Ridley's Jakku scavenger–turned–Jedi Master (though Lucasfilm has some updates on those rumored Rey movie titles).

It seems like the 31-year-old Brit is more than ready to reprise the role given that she has a legitimate lightsaber at home. And there's even more where that came from, as the actress recently divulged to People:

From Star Wars I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey. And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal. They’re all in a very safe location.

Rey actually utilizes three different lightsabers throughout the Skywalker Saga: Anakin and Luke's saber, Leia's saber and then her own. Hers is, notably, a yellow-bladed lightsaber that the character built following the First Order-Resistance War. Ridley doesn't specify ,but we're thinking it's the latter one that she took home as a wrap gift on the Sequel Trilogy.

Daisy shared what her initial reaction was after holding a lightsaber for the first time during a 2019 interview with British Vogue, calling the energy swords "heavy" and "cumbersome":

It's heavy to carry, let along swing around. And then you have a six-foot-four man coming at you with his lightsaber. Terrifying on terrifying. They are heavier and more cumbersome than they look.

Along with iconic memento, Ridley previously revealed to Empire that she also made off with her regular Rey costume—which consisted of a flow-y, neutral tunic, leather belt and brown boots—at the end of production. She also swiped some of Dark Rey’s jewelry, specifically a "red and chunky" ring worn by one of the character's visions in The Rise of Skywalker, a warning sign of what would happen if she followed Kylo Ren into the darkness.

Daisy Ridley's return to the Star Wars universe will no doubt have even cooler gear and gadgets for the star to get her hands on after filming wraps. Though we don't yet have word on when we can next see Rey Skywalker back onscreen wielding a lightsaber—we'll keep our 2024 movie schedule updated with all of the latest intel, naturally—we do know that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is working on the script, which will reportedly take place 15 years after Episode IX, and Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing the feature.

In the meantime, you can catch Daisy Ridley acting in some decidedly lightsaber-free films like the romantic dramedy Sometimes I Think About Dying and the upcoming Sam Yates-directed neo-noir Magpie. Or you can revisit her time in a galaxy far, far away by streaming the Star Wars movies in order with a Disney+ subscription.