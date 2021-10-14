Gina Carano Kicks Off First Acting Gig Since Getting Fired From The Mandalorian

After scoring notable supporting roles in movies like Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, Gina Carano’s acting career received a major boost when she was cast as Cara Dune for Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Carano appeared as the former Rebel shock trooper-turned-mercenary-turned-New Republic marshal for The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, but she was fired by Lucasfilm in February 2021 after sharing controversial posts on social media. Now Carano has kicked her first gig after exiting the popular Star Wars series.

In the immediate weeks after being fired from The Mandalorian, Gina Carano revealed she’d be working with conservative media company The Daily Wire on developing movies, and over a year later, we now know what the first movie from this slate is called and what it’ll be about. Per Deadline, the Western thriller Terror on the Prairie will follow a pioneering family that must fight back against a band of vicious outlaws that’s terrorizing them on their new farm in the plains of Montana. The movie will be released exclusively to members of The Daily Wire’s website in the United States in spring 2022, and Voltage Pictures will handle the international release.

Along with starring in Terror on the Prairie, Gina Carano is also attached as a producer. Her cast-mates include Justified’s Nick Searcy, MMA star Cowboy Cerrone, stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer, Skateland’s Heath Freeman and The O.C.’s Samaire Armstrong, among others. Behind the cameras, Northfork’s Michael Polish is directing off a script written by newcomer Josiah Nelson. No specific filming start date was announced, but production is being fast-tracked.

It’s worth noting that while Terror on the Prairie will be Gina Carano’s first post-The Mandalorian acting gig, it wasn’t the first project she was announced to be starring in following her time in the Star Wars franchise. Originally the plan was for Carano to resurface on-camera in White Knuckle, which also hails from The Daily Wire and is about a woman who survives an attempt on her life by a trucker serial killer and teams up with another trucker to hunt down her assailant after the police fail to apprehend him. White Knuckle is still in development, but will instead shoot during 2022’s first quarter, with Terror on the Prairie now being prioritized.

Gina Carano’s Cara Dune performance was widely praised during The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, and rumor has it she was intended to be the focus of the Rangers of the New Republic series. However, after Carano generated controversy from her social media activity, which included mocking people wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and comparing the political climate to Nazi Germany, Lucasfilm announced that the actress was no longer employed by the company. There are also no plans to recast Cara Dune, so unless Lucasfilm changes its mind, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, a.k.a. “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” will be the last time we see her.

While we wait for more news on Gina Carano's work on Terror on the Prairie and her other professional endeavors,