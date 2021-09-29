Lucy Lawless Reveals There’s A Dark Side To Mandalorian Fans Wanting Her To Replace Gina Carano
By Erik Swann
The Mandalorian is going to look a bit different when it eventually returns for its third season, as the show will be without one of its primary characters, Cara Dune. This, of course, stems from the firing of actress Gina Carano, who was let go from Lucasfilm due to “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts. Though the company confirmed it has no plans to recast her role, fans subsequently called for Lucy Lawless to replace Carano. While such love from the public would seemingly be a good thing, Lawless believes the fan demands may have cost her another opportunity
The Xena: Warrior Princess alum recently revealed that she had actually been in talks for a different Star Wars project when the Cara Dune fancasts began to surface. The calls for her casting were strong at the time, with many even posting artwork of her as the New Republic officer. Lucy Lawless, who’s not completely certain of Lucasfilm’s reasons for not hiring her, has reasoned that the company likely didn’t want to cater to a certain portion of its fanbase:
Ahead of her firing, Gina Carano, who has a large following on social media, received backlash for several posts at different points in 2020. At one time, she came under fire for tweeting anti-mask and social distancing sentiments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also called out last November for sharing voter fraud theories following the U.S. presidential election. The post that ultimately led to her ousting at Lucasfilm was a TikTok post in which she compared the current political climate to Nazi-era Germany.
Lucy Lawless further stated to Metro.co.uk that she herself became “political” even though she was not directly involved with Gina Carano’s firing. Still, she feels that the initial calls for her casting came from a positive place:
It’s hard to deny that Lucy Lawless would’ve been a prime fit for the franchise, and one can’t help but wonder what role she was being considered for. With the large slate of Star Wars TV shows on the horizon, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that she was in the running for a role in a project like Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka. New series like that one are slated to eventually hit Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
Lucasfilm has yet to give any concrete details on The Mandalorian Season 3 though, with production reportedly starting up soon, news could drop in the near future. There are plenty of questions that need to be answered, yet I’m sure viewers will be most eager to learn what becomes of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune.
