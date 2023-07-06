Harrison Ford Hilariously Roasted Conan O'Brien About Star Wars, And I Can't Stop Laughing About It

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny being among the 2023 new movie releases that hit theaters this past weekend, Harrison Ford has been doing all the press to promote the flick, and I can’t get enough of it. The 80-year-old actor has a sharp wit that has had him going viral left and right, such as by calling out an interviewer for saying his dad is a big fan of the legendary franchise for one. But Ford coming on Conan O’Brien ’s podcast took the hilarity to a new level, especially when Star Wars came up.

Harrison Ford stopped by the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, with the episode dropping as audiences experience the momentous ending for Indiana Jones 5 . The whole conversation is just too fun, but you especially have to check out this moment, at the beginning of it all, mind you, where the pair’s comedic chops really came out. Take a look:

O’Brien starts every show by asking his guests how they feel about being his friend, and as the clip shows, it wasn’t a few seconds after the whole thing started that Ford was cracking jokes and O’Brien went in on playing off of Ford’s dry sense of humor. They started by talking about the actor’s heritage when Ford began roasting the longtime TV host, but it’s when he took a look at the interviewer’s notebook that things get really funny. As it went:

Harrison Ford: "Right there it says Harrison Ford, and then you had to write down: Han Solo. You can’t fucking remember that?"

Conan O’Brien: "I can’t, I can’t remember Han Solo. I wrote it down because I heard you were in some of the Star Wars films and this was news to me. Because, I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think you ‘pop.’ I didn’t recognize, I’m sorry. I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then, there’s some people."

Harrison Ford: "How come you’re not still on television?"

Conan O’Brien: "I think it’s quite obvious why I’m still not on television. "

Harrison Ford: "Yeah…"

Of course, it really ‘pops’ in the video portion of the interview where each of them are going full sarcasm on each other when talking about Star Wars. O’Brien had some fun pretending he couldn’t remember Ford was in the beloved Star Wars movies before the actor hit him where it hurt by bluntly asking why he’s no longer on television anymore, and instead doing a podcast.

The pair clearly have a rapport considering Harrison Ford has been a guest on Conan’s late night shows tons of times over the years. During the podcast, they recalled when Ford destroyed a Millennium Falcon LEGO set when asked to sign it by Jordan Schlansky, one of O'Brien's producers, and went for the bit, even though behind the scenes, Ford revealed it was very much scripted.

O’Brien called the actor “hilariously funny” and shared that he’s “always loved” being around him for interviews. In a perfect snarky Harrison Ford response, the actor answered: “You guys wrote some great stuff… I don't remember any of it." Their whole interview is a blast, and I just love when Harrison Ford goes on press tours.