Harrison Ford Goes Viral On TikTok For Hilariously Calling Out An Interviewer Who Said Their Dad Is A Big Fan

Indiana Jones is one of the most iconic film franchises. The sense of adventure, incredible action, and the charismatic hero at the center played by Harrison Ford have made it a series that's loved by multiple generations. Love for the movies has lived in the hearts of many for years and years, with many passing on their love for Indy to their kids. The first three movies came out in the '80s, and are nostalgic for many Gen Xers, so it’s no wonder many young people tell Ford how much he means to their parents. Well, after hearing this so many times over the years, the movie star has something to say about it.

Ford and his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge were recently interviewed by a few young journalists from KissFM UK while promoting the new film. One of the interviewers told the Han Solo actor what a big fan their dad is. Of course, the actor responded in the most Harrison Ford way possible, with the sarcastic, dry wit we all know and love. He said:

Do you know how many people come up to me and tell me that their dad is my biggest fan?! I don’t need you…so what are you? Just a conduit of information about your father? How much do you like me?!

He is clearly kidding around, and I’m sure appreciates the compliment. The interviewer then went on to ask the movie icon some questions their dad provided him. It was a hilarious group of questions, with one being about smelly set locations. Ford answered the question enthusiastically, and in great detail, recounting an experience with sewer rats. You can see a TikTok of the interview below:

While Ford may have a hard time taking a compliment, he was seemingly having fun with the young journalists.

The Oscar nominee is known for giving hilariously glib answers to fan questions. When asked if Han Solo or Indiana Jones would win in a fight, he once responded with “Me, asshole!” Also, when he accidentally punched Ryan Gosling in the face during Blade Runner 2049, he apologized by bringing scotch to the actor's trailer, pouring him a glass, and then walking away with the bottle. As serious as he may seem, Ford loves a good bit, and always seeming over it has been a hilarious one for years.

However, this doesn’t take away how meaningful promoting Dial of Destiny has been for the 80-year-old actor. This is likely his last turn as Indy, and he couldn’t be more emphatic about his love for the character and the franchise during this press tour. Ford was quite emotional when the movie got a standing ovation at Cannes, and he seems so glad to have had the chance to wear the hat once again at an older age. He has also stated that he’s very happy with how the movie turned out, and he is confident in the quality. I’m glad that after all these years, he still enjoys what he does, and the characters we, and our dads, all love.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters nationwide now. It's one of the biggest movies of the summer, so check it out while you can. Fans of the previous Indiana Jones movies can check them out now, as they are currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription.