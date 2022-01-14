John Boyega Picks His Favorite Star Wars Movie, And The Answer Might Surprise You

John Boyega is a verifiable Star Wars expert. The London native starred as Finn in the third Star Wars trilogy, so it’s safe to assume he knows a thing or two about the galaxy far, far away. With such an impressive background , it’s only natural that Boyega would have a favorite installment in the Star Wars series - but the answer might surprise his fans.

In a recent interview with Comic Book Resources , John Boyega looked back at his experience starring in the latest Star Wars trilogy. The former Stormtrooper even revealed his favorite Star Wars film, although the answer may not be what fans would expect. He said:

Return of the Jedi is my favorite film, because you find Luke Skywalker at a very vulnerable time. In the first film he was learning who he is and learning about this special world that's out there that he never knew about. Return of the Jedi is a great mix of drama, comedy, and somewhat expands the universe in terms of the Ewoks and other creatures that you find in the movie. It's my favorite because it's the establishment of each character at a different point in their lives. You see the whole story from a different point of view. I always saw the first two films as from the point of view of R2-D2 and C-3PO. I only cared about these droids. These droids are just being exchanged, and passed around, and the story is told from their viewpoint. But, Return of the Jedi is fixated on Luke Skywalker's story and he's becoming the top Jedi on the streets right now and that was really cool to me.

Some may assume that John Boyega’s favorite Star Wars movie would be a film that he appeared in , such as The Force Awakens or The Rise of Skywalker. Return of the Jedi, however, has a unique viewpoint that seems to resonate with John Boyega. The film is the culmination of the epic saga that began with A New Hope and delves deeper into the characters’ motivations. Main hero Luke Skywalker is elevated from an orphaned farmboy to the inheritor of the Jedi legacy .

Maybe it’s not so surprising that John Boyega loves Return of the Jedi. Finn’s journey in The Force Awakens is actually quite reminiscent of Luke’s transformation. After all, they were both young men that discovered a powerful Force sensitivity and a destiny that led to the destruction of the Empire.