A Major Mandalorian Character May Show Up In The Book Of Boba Fett, According To New Star Wars Rumor

The following could contain spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

With Disney+ nearing the end of Hawkeye we’re getting that much closer to the streaming service’s next big original series release , The Book of Boba Fett. This spinoff of The Mandalorian will follow the OG Mandalorian bounty hunter as he stakes his claim over the criminal empire that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt. The story will focus on Fett himself, as played by Temuera Morrison and his colleague, MIng-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand , who was introduced in The Mandalorian. But she may not be the only character from that series who will appear in the new spinoff.

The folks over at Star Wars News Net are reporting that at some point during The Book of Boba Fett we may actually see Baby Yoda himself, Grogu. It seems that some of the special merchandise that was created for the crew on The Book of Boba Fett included Grogu’s likeness, and while that could have just been because the character is popular, an unnamed source has reportedly confirmed to them that fans will “get a glimpse” of Grogu at some point in the new show.

It should be pointed out that the source here is anonymous, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Beyond that, even the source reporting this is calling it a rumor, not something that has been confirmed. So we shouldn’t treat this as fact, simply something that might happen.

On the one hand, it’s understandable why there might be an attempt to get Grogu into The Book of Boba Fett in some way. The character is incredibly popular with fans, so there’s going to be a desire, from a marketing standpoint if nothing else, to make that happen. At the same time, considering where we’ve left Grogu, in the company of Luke Skywalker , how they would include Grogu is a bit of a question.

Of course, even the rumor is only promising us a “glimpse” of the character, not that Grogu will be showing up for even a full episode, so there are any number of ways that could be done. We could get a flashback scene to some event that happened between episodes of The Mandalorian or we could get some sort of vision or dream sequence brought about by the Force.