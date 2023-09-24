How John David Washington Wearing A Star Wars Mask Almost Convinced Rogue One's Director To Not Hire Him For The Creator

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is adding another sci-fi movie to his filmography, and it may somehow be his biggest one yet, despite being outside the Star Wars universe. The Creator stars John David Washington and more whose characters are in the midst of a fictional war between AI and humanity, and the futuristic adaptation has attracted great reviews from critics calling it "life-changing." The Tenet co-star is no stranger to a spectacle flick, making him a perfect fit for the lead role, but he almost cost himself the lead role by wearing a Star Wars mask to his first meeting with the director.

In an interview with The Wrap, Edwards opened up about his decision to re-enter the sci-fi realm with his latest feature, and talked about what went into casting the lead role. While Washington's acting chops proved he was more than capable of handling such an intense part, their first meeting almost left a sour taste in Edwards’ mouth. He said:

And he walks in — it’s the pandemic — so he’s got his mask on. But it was a Star Wars mask. It had a Star Wars logo on it! And I initially thought, oh no, he’s doing this because of ‘Rogue One,’

However, once Washington explained how authentically he loved Edwards’ work, and how that influenced his mask decision, the filmmaker and the BlacKkKlansman star went on to enjoy a great first meeting. He continued:

He sat down and he admitted he’s a massive Star Wars fan. And he’s like, ‘I’ve been wearing this mask every single day for a whole year/the whole pandemic. I thought about not wearing it to this meeting, but they felt false. So I thought it’d be like a good icebreaker.’...We hit it off straight away.

While this was certainly a risk, with Washington initially coming off as a mere fanboy rather than a passionate star with a keen interest in the script, it still ended up paying off. The director and the actor shared a vision for what the movie could be, and the Star Wars element became a sweet part of a shared history. This connection may have even influenced Washington’s decision to work on the film. Edwards had such a great eye when it came to working in the Star Wars Universe, it proved him to be an incredibly capable director in the blockbuster world.

The fact that they got along so well is also no surprise, in addition to Star Wars, they are drawn to similar material. Movies like Monsters and Godzilla really showed Edward’s prowess when it came to giving high concept ideas the blockbuster approach, not to mention his ability to show off the talents of young actors. Washington’s attraction to movies like Tenet show the actor isn’t one to shy away from a complex script and original ideas. It’s very rare to get a science fiction movie without an established IP, and a movie like The Creator with a strong powerhouse creative team behind it is something really special.

It's been over 7 years since Edwards has made a film, and hopefully The Creator will be worth the wait. Despite the interest in seeing the filmmaker take on another project within the Star Wars Universe, it seems like the director is interested in other pursuits. He cited the Japanese movie franchise Lone Wolf And Cub as more of an influence for him than The Mandalorian, and certainly doesn’t want to be known to filmgoers as a “Star Wars guy.” Even if Rogue One is a one-off, it’s an excellent addition into the saga, and has many passionate fans including John David Washington.

You can see Washington in The Creator, which hits theaters on September 29th. You can also check out Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One, as it’s currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription. For more information on other films heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.