8 LGBTQ+ Star Wars Characters The Movies And TV Shows Need To Highlight

The Star Wars franchise has made strides in recent years in trying to diversify its universe and characters, but there is still much work to be done. LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters may exist in the canon, but there's very little visibility for them on television and in movie projects. That needs to change, and there's a solid list of characters that could easily be worked into current or future plans.

The following Star Wars characters fall under the queer umbrella and, frankly, are deserving of more of the limelight than they're currently being given. Here's hoping that giving them some attention will encourage showrunners, screenwriters, and other creatives at Lucasfilm to find a place for them in their works and make their stories as visible as some of our most beloved legacy characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Aphra

Doctor Aphra is the most prolific LGBTQ+ character in the Star Wars universe. The archeologist with a questionable code of ethics first debuted in the 2015 run of Darth Vader comics. Her role as a supporting character developed into her own run of comics, as well as an audiobook adventure. Aphra is arguably one of the most iconic lesbian characters in science fiction at the moment, which makes it so baffling that she hasn't appeared in movies or shows yet.

It's a wonder Doctor Aphra hasn't been tapped for The Mandalorian or Ahsoka yet, especially after people freaked out and thought she was in The Book Of Boba Fett. Unfortunately, that just turned out to be Black Krrsantan, but the door is open to bring her into the live-action shows at some point. In a world full of smugglers, what's one archaeologist who's willing to do more or less the same thing?

(Image credit: EA Games)

Rae Sloane

Grand Admiral Rae Sloane is incredible. You don't make it to the rank of Grand Admiral if you aren't. Sloane is effectively responsible for many post-war efforts by the Empire, and one could argue she was a vital piece to the eventual construction of the First Order. That's not exactly heroic, but there's no denying she was important to the Star Wars story. In fact, she's been mentioned in a bunch of novels and games related to the franchise but has yet to appear in live-action.

The tricky part of including her in a Star Wars movie or TV series is partly because there's nothing currently running that encapsulates her biggest time in the story. She fled with the beginnings of the First Order when the Empire fell and was not around when they re-emerged. I think there's room in the current stories for her, but I'm not sure the role would be meaty. I'd still like to see the effort made, and for us to see this bisexual badass in action.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Terec And Ceret

Terec and Ceret are twin Jedi new to the Star Wars universe who date back to the era of The High Republic. They are both canonically non-binary as well as trans and are on the same wavelength, even more so than the average Jedi duo. They can feel each other's pain, and separation isn't a great thing for them. Out of all of the characters in The High Republic, they're two of the most interesting.

The High Republic is still being established in novels, comics, and games, but its time in live-action is coming with the upcoming series, The Acolyte. If ever there were two characters to set this series apart from the rest, Terec and Ceret are it. I love the energy they bring to the comics and the continued insistence that twins are equally Force-sensitive. The Acolyte already has a solid cast, however, and there's no telling if these two will pop up.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

Vi Moradi

Vi Moradi was a spy for the Resistance who was first introduced in the novel, Phasma. She later took up residence on Batuu and continued to provide intelligence on the movements of the First Order and their origin. It's canon that Moradi is asexual, having never found a sexual attraction to anyone.

One cool thing that Vi Moradi has that many of the others on this list lack is that she is seen by a select group of people each and every day. Moradi is a staple character at Disney World and Disneyland's Galaxy Edge attraction, even if her story isn't front-and-center for the attendees. With that said, I'd love to see her get more attention in shows and movies so that audiences can get to know more about her, and have a greater appreciation for the character when they visit.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Orka And Flix

Star Wars: Resistance isn't as celebrated as other entries in the franchise, but it did introduce two notable characters, Orka and Flix, as an openly gay couple in the series. These two ran the Office of Acquisitions on the Colossus, a refueling station during the era of the First Order.

Unfortunately, the sequel trilogy as a whole hasn't gotten a lot of love since it concluded. We do know that there's a Rey movie on the way, but the odds of characters like Orka and Flix being involved in it feels really low. I'll hold out hope, though, that there is a future for these two somewhere in live-action, wherever that may be.

(Image credit: EA Games)

Varko Grey

If ever there was someone who bought into the messaging of the Empire, it was Varko Grey. This Empire pilot leader served because he saw a galaxy of chaos and believed that there was only one organization that could bring order to it. Grey's admittedly shaky on some of the Empire's methods, but has seen no better method to navigate the world.

Grey is confirmed to be gay and has a husband who's eternally grateful he's survived numerous battles as a tie-fighter pilot. He'd be a great candidate for a pilot-based movie, though obviously, he'd play the villain. Still, Star Wars villains have some of the best visibility in the franchise, so it'd be a great win for representation all the same.

If you love Star Wars, a Disney+ subscription is a must. Who knows what the future holds for these characters and whether or not we'll see them in any of the upcoming projects for the Lucasfilm franchise, but I can certainly say there'd be a big community of people thrilled to see it happen if it does.