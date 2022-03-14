Looks Like Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Almost Brought Back A Major Star Wars Villain

In a little over two months time, Star Wars fans will reunite with Ewan McGregor’s version of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi is the next of the Star Wars shows on the docket for Disney+, and along with its title character facing off against Darth Vader again, last week’s trailer also showed how he’ll cross paths with various Inquisitors, including The Grand Inquisitor, the main villain from Star Wars Rebels Season 1. However, word’s come in that in an earlier version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor’s character would have clashed with Darth Maul instead.

This revelation comes from THR, which has shared that Darth Maul was included in the scripts penned by Hossein Amini, the original writer attached to Obi-Wan Kenobi. This version of the Disney+ series would have seen Obi-Wan coming out of hiding to protect a child-aged Luke Skywalker from various villains, with Darth Maul among the hunters. Furthermore, Darth Vader, a.k.a. Obi-Wan’s former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, wouldn’t have appeared in the show.

This plot was scrapped after The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni looked at Hossein Amini’s Obi-Wan Kenobi scripts and expressed concern that the series was following too closely in The Mandalorian’s footsteps by telling a Lone Wolf and Cub-like story. The men also encouraged director Deborah Chow to “go bigger” with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story, and by the time Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy learned about Favreau and Filoni’s concerns, she decided to halt the Disney+ series pre-production so it could go through a “creative overhaul.” Joby Harold later succeeded Amini as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s writer, and that paved the way for the show that people with a Disney+ subscription will get to watch soon.

