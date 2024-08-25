Naomi Ackie Got Real About Star Wars Racism On Social And Why She Deleted Her Accounts: ‘It Was Like, What The F—’

It's no secret that the Star Wars fandom can sometimes be toxic. For an unfortunate example, following the cancelation of The Acolyte , there was a ton of horrific trolling towards the series and its cast. Naomi Ackie, known for her role as Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, recently opened up about her experience with racism and the intense pressure of social media after joining one of the most iconic franchises in cinema history.

The rising young star shared candid details about how the fear of facing racism influenced her decision to delete her social media accounts. As a Black actress in the Star Wars universe, she was aware of the racist backlash that previous actors of color, like John Boyega, had faced. Wanting to protect her mental health, Ackie chose to stay off social media when her role was announced, hoping to avoid a similar experience.

In a recent interview with THR , she explained that she didn’t want to give toxic fans any opportunity to attack her, stating:

I had heard that anyone of color would get wrapped up in some racist shit. I didn’t want to have a place for them to come with their comments.

Despite her initial decision to avoid social media, Ackie eventually found herself drawn back by the pressure to maintain an online presence, especially with the release of such a massive project as The Rise of Skywalker. She returned to social media at the urging of Disney, who facilitated her verification and quickly boosted her follower count.

Initially, it seemed manageable, especially since she seemingly didn't face the same kind of intense backlash as others in the franchise. However, some of the negative aspects of social media soon began to surface anyway. She continued:

They did some sort of magic thing where I instantly got the checkmark [verification] and all these followers, and then Star Wars came out, and it was fine and I sat with that for a bit. But then I eventually found myself scrolling too much, comparing myself to other people and becoming jealous, sad and depressed. I started putting stuff on my page that was attention-seeking. Trying to be funny on my Insta stories, or trying to be hot, trying to be a thirst trap from my fucking house share that I lived in with three other guys. It was like, what the fuck, this is not working at all and I don’t feel good about it. I eventually realized it was time to get rid of it properly.

Fortunately, the backlash Naomi Ackie feared never materialized. However, had it occurred, it wouldn’t have been unique, considering the experiences of other POC actors in the Star Wars franchise. Kelly Marie Tran, who starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, faced relentless online bullying from some of the more toxic fanbase members, ultimately leading her to leave social media . Although her respective director and co-star, Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill, defended her publicly , the harm had already been done. To make matters worse, Tran’s character, Rose Tico , was significantly sidelined in the sequel, further highlighting the impact of the backlash.

While Ackie did not experience the same overt racism, the looming threat was always there, and the further pressure to maintain an online presence and the constant comparisons to others took a toll on her mental health. For a young actress thrust into the spotlight with a major franchise role, prioritizing her well-being became essential. Her decision to step away from social media reflects a growing trend among celebrities, including many of her Star Wars co-stars, who are choosing to prioritize their mental health over public engagement.

As discussions about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood continue, Ackie's experience offers a more positive example compared to the treatment of some of her peers. However, it also underscores the need for more conversations about the effects of social media, including its potential to distort self-image and foster a toxic relationship with body image.

Naomi Ackie's recent work, Blink Twice, recently landed on the 2024 movie schedule and is playing in a nearby cinema.