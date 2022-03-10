Obi-Wan Kenobi's New Villain Points Out Connection To Darth Vader In Disney+ Series

This morning we’ve received the first real details of what is to come when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuts on Disney+, and that includes a first look at the character who will be a new antagonist of the series, Reva, the Inquisitor who is one of those hunting Obi-Wan. Actress Moses Ingram plays the role and she is describing an important connection between her character and two other known sources of evil, The Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader himself .

In the new EW cover story we get our first look at Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in this new adventure set between the prequels and the original trilogy. We are also introduced to Reva, who is described as a “ruthlessly ambitious" character. Reva, it seems will make up part of a triumvirate of evil, as Ingram explains Reva, Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor will be working closely together. Ingram says...

They share a common dark-side goal. They're on the same team.

The Inquisitors were , like so many elements of modern Star Wars established in the animated Star Wars series. In Star Wars: Rebels we were introduced to this group of Force Sensitive assassins that work for the Emperor and are primarily tasked with hunting down any Jedi that were able to survive the purge of Order 66.

Reva is already an interesting character because she has a name of her own. Most of the Inquisitors that we’ve met, other than the Grand Inquisitor, have names like Sixth Brother or Second Sister, but Reva is apparently just Reva.

Although, the name itself is also somewhat interesting. The name Reva is awfully close to Revan, the name of the main character of the Knights of the Old Republic video game. Revan was a Sith Lord who got amnesia, and in the game players were able to see him/her trained as a Jedi. The name could be more of an easter egg than an intentional reference but Revan’s existence is part of modern Star Wars canon, so it’s possible this name has meaning.

The existence of the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi also gives us some information about the series, as the character, who will be played in live-action by Rupert Friend , after being voiced by Jason Isaacs in on Rebels, died at the end of the first season of the animated show, so these events are taking place prior to that.

And of course, we also know that Darth Vader will return for this series as well, and that it will mark the return to the Star Wars franchise of Hayden Christensen. Watching these three Dark Side characters working together should be interesting, as teamwork is not usually something that the Sith are known for.