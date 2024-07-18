Shawn Levy Offers Realistic Update On His Star Wars Movie, But I’m Still So Psyched

Star Wars has remained one of the biggest franchises in the world, but in recent years it has done so through success not with movies, but with streaming. It’s been five years since we’ve seen a Star Wars movie in theaters, but in recent months it has looked like that finally might start to change. Several upcoming Star Wars movies appear to be moving forward at one speed or another and that includes a project being helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

On Demand Entertainment caught up with Shawn Levy at the UK press junket for Deadpool & Wolverine and asked the director about his Star Wars project. The director was realistic about the fact that the movie is not yet a sure thing, but he says the powers that be at Lucasfilm are excited about the idea. Levy said…



Jonathan Tropper is writing my Star Wars film. We did The Adam Project together, and we have an idea that is really exciting to us and exciting to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy and [chief creative officer] Dave Filoni. One never knows if development reaches the starting gate, but my hope is that it will. I definitely can't share anything. I've been so well-trained by Stranger Things and Marvel that my lips are sealed.

Understandably, Shawn Levy wouldn’t talk about his Star Wars movie like it’s a guarantee, because it certainly isn’t. There have been several Star Wars movies that were supposed to happen only to be canceled, or at the very least have been in no hurry to get produced. Just because Levy has an idea for a movie doesn’t mean it will happen.

At the same time, it’s still exciting to hear that there’s an idea that seems to have everybody involved quite excited. Deadpool & Wolverine is likely to be a massive hit when it comes out next week, and that is going to only make Shawn Levy a more in-demand director. If anything it will likely make any Star Wars project he wants to make more attractive.

While there are still a lot of questions about the future of Star Wars movies, things are looking pretty exciting overall. We know that The Mandalorian & Grogu release date is set for 2026. It will be the first Star Wars movie in years. In addition to Levy’s project, we know Taidi Waititi is still working on a Star Wars concept. The previously thought-dead Rogue Squadron movie from director Patty Jenkins isn’t scrapped after all. And with the end in sight for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out mysteries, we may see him finally move forward on his Star Wars project that, as far as we know, has not been canceled.