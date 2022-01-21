Star Wars' Ahsoka TV Show Adds A Birds Of Prey Star To Join Rosario Dawson And More

The galaxy far, far away is expanding even more with upcoming Star Wars series on the way to Disney+, and the Ahsoka spinoff of The Mandalorian is one that promises to tie the television shows to the movies even more closely than ever. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, and now another movie star has been added to the ranks of the show. Birds of Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on board for Ahsoka.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast of Ahsoka as the beginning of production approaches, according to THR, although details about her character and how she fits into the almost equally mysterious plot have not been revealed just yet. She joins a cast headlined by Rosario Dawson, who debuted the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and bolstered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader from the three prequel films.

Also cast in Ahsoka so far are Natasha Liu Bordizzo of The Society fame and Pacific Rim: Uprising's Ivanna Sakhno. Although no details are available for Sakhno's character either, Bordizzo is on board to play Sabine Wren of Star Wars Rebels fame in a recasting of voice actress Tiya Sircar for live-action.

With Ahsoka herself originating on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hayden Christensen's version of Anakin/Vader coming from the three prequels, Sabine (and Thrawn, if he appears) hailing from Star Wars Rebels, this series could bring the corners of the Star Wars universe together more than ever before, even accounting for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Andor show, both of which will star movie actors reprising their roles.

In fact, if the plot does follow Ahsoka's search for Thrawn, the live-action series may be more of a continuation of the animated Star Wars Rebels' cliffhanger than a spinoff with ties to The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, unlike Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, both of which are expected in 2022, and the currently-releasing Book of Boba Fett, there is no current confirmation of when to expect Ahsoka to be ready to premiere on Disney+.

The show itself hails from Dave Filoni, who has been pivotal to bring Star Wars to television in live-action and animation, as well as bringing back the Ahsoka character even when she seemed dead for good. As for the casting of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, she'll be new to the Star Wars universe, but has experience in both television and film at this point.

Arguably her highest-profile job in showbiz to date was playing Huntress in DC's Birds of Prey move, which also starred Ewan McGregor ahead of his return to Star Wars. She also starred with McGregor in the third season of Fargo on FX back in 2017. As for what she'll bring to Ahsoka, fans of the galaxy far, far away can only wait and hope for more details to release as production kicks off.

For now, you can find Ahsoka Tano herself in action on Disney+ with the full runs of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, plus her guest appearance on The Mandalorian, on the Disney streaming service. For some viewing options coming sooner rather than later, you can check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule, and always catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett as they release weekly on Thursdays on Disney+.