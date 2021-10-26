Star Wars' Rosario Dawson Had An A+ Response To Hayden Christensen's Ahsoka Casting

The Star Wars franchise has been expanding in interesting ways over the past few years, especially on the small screen. The Mandalorian kicked things off in a major way, and its success has now paved the way for a slew of spinoffs. One of these is Ahsoka, which will mark the return of Rosario Dawson in the role of the titular Jedi. While details on the show are scarce, it was recently reported that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the Disney+ show. And after the news broke, Dawson shared an A+ reaction that’s sure to make fans excited.

Lucasfilm productions are typically shrouded in secrecy, so it’s no surprise that the Daredevil alum deleted her Instagram reaction to the big news. However, things on the Internet can always be preserved, and The Direct captured the post. In it, the star reacted to the news of Anakin’s return with some sweet nods to Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

Skyguy, …They know!!! See you soon, Snips

Fans of the show likely know that “Skyguy” was Ahsoka Tano’s sweet nickname for her master. And “Snips” was the playful name he gave her when he took her on as a padawan. Rosario Dawson’s post indicates that she’s ready to play out the complex relationship between the two Jedi, and the new series could depict it in some compelling ways.

It’s not clear as to how Anakin Skywalker returns for the show, though there are two ways in which it could likely happen. On the one hand, he could return in flashbacks that show him training a younger Tano during the days of the Clone Wars. Some may also believe the fallen warrior could return in the form of a Force ghost, who communes with the older iteration of his apprentice in the present day. Of course, he could appear in both capacities.

Hayden Christensen is making quite the return to the Star Wars franchise. Ahead of his work on the Mandalorian spinoff, the actor will also be reprising his famous role in Obi-Wan Kenobi . Given how much he’s being used now, one has to wonder if there are even more plans for the actor in the galaxy far, far away moving forward.

When it comes to Ahsoka, a number of major casting rumors have been floating around. Aladdin star Mena Massoud has been linked to the role of Star Wars Rebels alum Ezra Bridger over the past year. Meanwhile, Lars Mikkelsen has been reported to be bringing his animated role of Grand Admiral Thrawn to life for the upcoming series.