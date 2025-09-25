I Was Confused By Star Wars' Muscular Hutt In The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer, But After Looking Into It, It Makes Total Sense

I'm excited The Mandalorian and Grogu has a release date, especially after watching the latest trailer for the upcoming Star Wars movie. In addition to seeing Din Djarin and "The Child" back together again, my jaw dropped to the floor when I saw a Hutt with biceps that rival any action hero.

I was initially shocked when I saw Jeremy Allen White was cast to play Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, because why would one need a notable actor for a creature like that? I think we have our answer after seeing the ripped physique that confused the hell out of me, but after a bit of research, it makes sense.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

Jabba The Hutt Was Not In Shape, But That's Not True Of All Hutts

Hutts are among the most physically powerful species in the Star Wars galaxy, though one wouldn't know it from Jabba the Hutt's appearance in Return of the Jedi. He was fat, lazy and was ultimately choked to death by Leia aboard his sail barge over the Sarlacc Pit.

The reality is Jabba is the fictional equivalent of a fat Roman emperor. With so few enemies and threats, he allowed himself to grow fat and lazy, and also let his guard down. He might've been the peak representation of the Hutt species in terms of showing how resourceful and fearsome they can be, but he was hardly a poster boy for their physical attributes.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rotta Will Show The True Physical Prowess Of The Hutts That Helped The Rise To Power

The specifics of what a physically fit Hutt can do are muddled in between the Legends continuity and actual Star Wars canon, but here's a quick rundown. They are immune to Jedi mind tricks, and their thick skin makes them resistant to blasters and poison. Additionally, they can move quickly in short bursts, and even at one point developed armor in order to move faster than they typically could (via Eckhart's Ladder). They're also remarkably strong, and it's not at all uncommon to see a Hutt with a build such as Rotta if they aren't in a position of power.

Perhaps if Guillermo Del Toro's Jabba the Hutt movie had gotten made, we would've been more in the know, but now that I've looked into it, it totally makes sense. Hutts, who can live as obnoxiously long as Yoda's species, were a warrior species that first came to power by forcing other species into subjugation. At a certain point, they amassed so many subjects that they could use them to fight their battles, which is where some of the laziness of more prominent Hutts set in.

The Hutt Syndicate is so powerful that even the Empire didn't wish to mess with it, and chose instead to negotiate a deal with them rather than risk some sort of conflict. This is all in the larger canon, which is why I feel the Star Wars movies did Hutts such a great disservice.

Even ignoring the circumstances of Jabba's death, George Lucas went and put in the worst scene imaginable of Han stepping on Jabba's tail in A New Hope. He's made out to look like some chump, when everything else in the lore suggests he's killed men for lesser acts. It's the reason why I'm such a fan of the banned cut of the movie getting a wider release, and why I hope Rotta's role in The Mandalorian and Grogu brings back some glory to the species in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be in theaters in 2026, which means there's plenty of time for Hutt cosplayers to hit the gym and do some curls before they hit the convention circuit with their new Rotta looks. I'm hoping he lives up to the hype after I read into the species, otherwise I'll be disappointed in the Hutts all over again.