'I Don't Look Pregnant': Dwayne Johnson Doesn't Hold Back While Talking About Losing All That Weight For New Role

Dwayne Johnson has built an empire on muscle. From his WWE days as The Rock to headlining some of Hollywood's best action movies and franchises, his physique has always been central to his brand. After bulking up with 30 extra pounds to play MMA legend Mark Kerr in his upcoming 2025 movie, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, the Mummy Returns alum is now heading in the opposite direction, as he slimmed down, shedding the bulk he’s long been known for for a new project. And in typical The Rock fashion, he’s not holding back when it comes to discussing the transformation.

According to Variety, the wrestler-turned-actor will be playing a 75-year-old man in Lizard Music, an adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater’s cult novel. For Johnson, it meant dropping significant weight, and he isn’t shy about how good it feels. During a red carpet interview for the upcoming A24 movie, he told the outlet:

I’ve been dieting. Happy to not be carrying all the weight. I’m able to tuck in my shirt now…I don’t look pregnant so it’s all good.

The Jumanji star described the new look with a comparison that says it all. He continued:

Think Clint Eastwood at 75. Sinewy muscles, he’s lean. But it feels good.

It’s a dramatic shift for an actor who has spent decades as Hollywood’s go-to strongman. While most of his blockbusters have leaned on his trademark bulk, Fast & Furious, Black Adam, and Jungle Cruise, the Moana star seems intent on reshaping how audiences see him. For Lizard Music, the leaner, older aesthetic isn’t just a stunt, but integral to the story’s surreal, whimsical tone.

(Image credit: Disney)

The slim down comes as Johnson and Safdie celebrated the red-carpet premiere of The Smashing Machine in Los Angeles. The sports drama sees the Black Adam star embody Mark Kerr, one of the pioneers of MMA, who struggled with addiction before mounting a comeback. Emily Blunt stars opposite him as Kerr’s longtime girlfriend, Dawn Staples.

The Smashing Machine isn’t the only Johnson-Blunt project in the pipeline. The duo also teased that a sequel to their Disney ride-inspired movie, Jungle Cruise (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), could be on the horizon. Blunt told Variety:

I feel like we gotta do something else now. I’m like, ‘What else?’ Call Disney. Get us back on that boat.

The Red One actor quickly echoed her excitement, adding, “We’re calling those guys tonight. We had so much fun.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At 52, Johnson’s latest physical transformation feels like more than a one-off for a role. After years of embodying one of Hollywood’s most unmistakable physiques, he seems eager to try a new lane, and that’s exciting for an actor with such a stacked filmography. Playing a sinewy, weathered 75-year-old man with a chicken sidekick might sound like a wild gamble, but that’s exactly the point.

If The Smashing Machine proved Dwayne Johnson could anchor an emotionally raw, dramatic performance, then The Rock’s upcoming movies, like Lizard Music, look ready to spotlight his stranger, leaner, and more playful side. And judging by his own words, he’s more than game for the challenge — especially now that he’s ditched all that “baby weight.” (Kidding, of course. Sort of.)

The Smashing Machine lands in theaters on October 3rd. Be sure to check your local listings for times.