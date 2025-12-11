Frank Grillo Is Hitting The Gym For Man Of Tomorrow, And The DCU Star Somehow Looks Even More Jacked Than Usual

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, and fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order were recently treated to a new shared universe courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. The new franchise's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and the first three titles all featured Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.. He's preparing for the upcoming DC movie Man of Tomorrow, and the actor is looking even more ripped than normal.

James Gunn teased how Man of Tomorrow will pair Superman and Lex Luthor against a common enemy, and fans are eager for any information about what's to come. While we wait for details, Grillo took to Instagram to show that he's already hitting the gym ahead of shooting the Superman sequel. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Talk about ripped. While Grillo claims his fitness journey for Man of Tomorrow is just beginning, he's already looking pretty yoked. I can only imagine how much more fit he's going to get for the blockbuster; I certainly wouldn't want to be going against him in a fight sequence.

In the first Superman, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription, Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. didn't necessarily get into the action. But we did see him kick some ass on the small screen in both Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. But if the above post is to believed, he might be squaring up against someone in Man of Tomorrow.

Grillo has plenty of action sequences, and is known for bringing his hulking physicality to those roles. He got to play the villainous Crossbones in the MCU (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), fight off masked killers in the Purge movies, and was also seen in other action movies like Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Zero Dark Thirty.

While Rick Flag Sr. has a significant role in Superman, he didn't get any action sequences. Instead he was seen dealing with with Lex Luthor's grasps for power, as well as arresting Superman and monitoring the conflict between Boravia and Jarhanpur.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Things heated up for Flag in Peacemaker's Season 2 finale, which seemingly set up big things for the DCU as a whole. Because after beating the crap out of John Cena's title character, he eventually stuck Chris in Salvation. This pocket universe is set up to be a prison for metahumans, in direct response to them meddling in world affairs during Superman. And that's seemingly going to be a big plot point moving forward in DC projects.

Our questions should be answered when Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters July 9th, 2027. But since its not on the 2026 movie release list, fans are likely going to have to be patient before getting more information. But hopefully James Gunn and company offer some teases about Rick Flag Sr.'s role sooner rather than later.