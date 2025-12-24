Margot Robbie’s Heartwarming Story About Helping Her Mom After Landing Wolf Of Wall Street Will Give You All The Holiday Feels
Welp, that should have earned her the daughter of the year award.
Margot Robbie’s been well on her way in Hollywood ever since she landed the role in The Wolf of Wall Street. Before her Wolf and Barbie success, and before her viral feet took Hollywood by storm, she was just another struggling actress. At the time, she says her mom bailed her out on several occasions, and she never forgot. She admitted she kept a scrap of paper tallying her debts, but she paid back her mom in a big way a few years later.
In 2013, after Robbie had landed the gig in Martin Scorsese’s popular Leonardo Dicaprio-led drama, her mother lived in a $490,000 home in Southport, Australia. The mortgage was not paid off at that point, but Robbie had kept tabs on how much she owed her mother.
After making over $360k for filming Wolf of Wall Street, on her mother's 60th birthday, she paid off the leftover sum. Her mom told News.AU she’d paid her back plus some, and it was the” best” birthday ever. (Though I'd be willing to bet Robbie's own best birthday may have been her 24-hour party.)
Robbie herself later confirmed the story, and it’s the type of tale that will certainly have you in your feels this holiday season. What she said?
Paying off your mom’s house isn’t exactly the most novel way to help out the mother who supported you unconditionally for years. Lots of athletes have paid off houses or even bought houses for their parents. WNBA star Angel Reese notably paid off her mom’s mortgage earlier this year. Last year, NFL rookie Malik Nabers bought his mom a house. So, it’s not uncommon for people coming into large sums of money – like sports stars and actors – to give their parents a leg up.
Though it may be a bit of a trope, it’s still a deeply kind and thoughtful thing to do. That's even more true once you know Robbie earned far less than the millions sports hires often earn for her role in Wolf, though it's worth noting years later she would pull in more than $50 million for Barbie. When asked about it in an interview with CBS, however, Robbie sort of shook off the notion that she did anything super special. Her modest take?
To her mom, though, it obviously was anything but. After the news leaked, Sarie Kessler admitted she was tickled by the whole thing, and she was so proud of her daughter.
This was more than a decade ago, and there was so much ahead of her daughter. Though I'd be willing to bet roles like Harley Quinn and the behemoth Barbie never crossed her mom's mind. But if this story hasn't made you feel all cozy this holiday season, I'll give up my leg lamp.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
