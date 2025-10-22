A Star Wars Fan Complained About ‘The Dumbest’ Mandalorian And Grogu Title, And The Comments Back Are Flipping Hysterical

Next summer, Star Wars fans will finally get something they’ve been waiting a surprisingly long time to see: a Star Wars movie on the big screen. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first theatrical Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker, and most fans do seem to be looking forward to it. There’s just one problem.

A post on the Star Wars subreddit recently blew up after one fan pointed out what they felt was the movie’s most glaring problem: the title. The OP claims that the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu looks great, and they’re really excited to see the film, even if that doesn’t change the idea that the film has the “dumbest fucking title.” Of course, if Reddit is good for anything, it’s for pointing out that things can always be worse. Many hilarious comments have suggested “better” titles for the upcoming action-adventure, including:

Yeah they should have made The Mandalorian Returns and The Mandalorian Forever first. - Jianyu156

Can't wait for The Beskar Knight trilogy and Batmandalorian v Supermandalorian: Dawn of Bounties. - inglouriousSpeedster

I'll be honest I'd be at a Thursday premiere of Luke Skywalker and Artoo. - wesweb

The Adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu and The No Good Very Bad Day. -[deleted account]

Din and Grogu's Big Adventure would be really funny. - Bisonbear42

Some of these titles have me cracking up. The person making the Batman-related jokes is actually on to something. Part of the reason Batman & Robin works as a title is that everybody knows who those characters are. As popular as The Mandalorian is, he's not Batman, and I expect most people are still calling the kid Baby Yoda.

When compared to the other upcoming Star Wars movie, whose title we know, the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter, the title isn't particularly exciting, it has to be said. The other planned Star Wars movie, a new movie starring Daisy Ridley's Rey, is currently without a title, or even a final script as far as we know, but it won't be hard for it to do better than this.

It has to be said that The Mandalorian and Grogu is perhaps a blandly straightforward title for a Star Wars movie. As the OP suggested, calling the original movie Luke Skywalker and Artoo probably wouldn’t have gotten audiences nearly as excited back in 1977, even if one commenter swears he would have been in line to see it.

The title was almost certainly decided on as a reference to Lone Wolf and Cub, the Japanese franchise of manga and movies that was a clear inspiration for The Mandalorian. Both stories are about an adult who is skilled in combat, who watches over a small child who needs their protection.

Honestly, the most shocking thing about The Mandalorian and Grogu’s title is that it doesn’t actually include the franchise title anywhere. It’s not called Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu or The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Star Wars Story. That might still change before the film opens, and it’s not like people won’t know what franchise the movie is part of, but it’s also clearly an intentional decision.

I will certainly be looking forward to seeing The Mandalorian and Grogu, even if I also think the title is a little on the dull side.