The Book Of Boba Fett: 10 Big Star Wars Questions We Have After Cameo-Filled Penultimate Episode

For any complaints fans had at the start of The Book Of Boba Fett about things moving slowly, it’s hard to imagine anyone is complaining now. The series kicked things into high gear in Episode 5 with the return of The Mandalorian, a.k.a. Din Djarin, and the penultimate episode, titled "From The Desert Comes A Stranger," somehow outdid all that action with a ton of cameos that furthered the overall arc of these Star Wars shows.

Suffice it to say that all of these reveals led to a lot of big questions leading into The Book Of Boba Fett finale. Obviously, we already got some clues as to where The Mandalorian Season 3 is headed , but what about all the other things that were teased?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Grogu Choose The Force Or The Way?

Grogu was deep into his training with Luke Skywalker in this episode, though the Jedi sensed his student wasn’t fully committed. Ahsoka told Skywalker Grogu still had a deep bond with Din Djarin, which was precisely why she helped The Mandalorian see that disrupting Grogu’s training would do The Child more harm than good. Luke had a solution to this though and decided to let Grogu choose between Yoda’s lightsaber and Jedi training, or the Beskar chain mail and a life with Din as a Foundling. As a fan, I’m not sure which one I’d like to see unfold more, though I’m all about the idea of a Luke and Grogu series. At the same time, couldn’t a being as old as Grogu have enough time to do both?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Why Can’t Grogu Just Have A Lightsaber And Beskar Chain Mail?

One weird thing about Grogu’s decision is that he had to choose between the lightsaber and Beskar armor. In my mind, it seems like it’d be beneficial to have both, not to mention badass. Of course, perhaps Luke made Grogu choose (probably Mark Hamill’s decision so more grown men will cry ) because the memory of the armor would remind him of Din, thus further hindering his training. Plus, we're aware how bad things can turn when a powerful Jedi chooses to ignore the whole “no attachments” part of being a Jedi. Both Luke and Ahsoka know how devastating creating another Darth Vader could be, and I’m sure they’re both doing everything they can to avoid that with Grogu.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Ahsoka Teach Alongside Luke At The Jedi Academy?

Ahsoka Tano’s arrival in The Book Of Boba Fett was unexpected, though I can’t say any less expected than some of the other characters in this episode. Ahsoka knowing the details of the Jedi Academy was another surprise, and I’m curious whether or not she’ll aid Luke in teaching the next generation of Jedi. After all, it seemed like she was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn when we last saw her, so this could just be a temporary stop. Still, I’m hoping she makes a few appearances at the new academy every so often, if only because it gives Luke more chances to make an appearance. Plus, we'd get to hear more about them relating on the fact that they both knew Darth Vader.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Cad Bane Come Face To Face With Boba Fett?

Cad Bane’s arrival in a live-action Star Wars series is a huge moment for fans of the animated shows and comics, and they all know what a dangerous dude just appeared on The Book Of Boba Fett. Some fans may not be aware that Cad Bane was Boba Fett’s mentor and taught him a vast majority of what he used to become one of the deadliest bounty hunters in the galaxy. We do know that Cad Bane and Fett had a massive falling out that resulted in Fett getting the dent in his helmet. That said, that was part of an unfinished episode of The Clone Wars where Cad Bane died, and since Bane has since appeared on The Bad Batch, which is set after The Clone Wars, it's possible other aspects of their history have changed too.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Is Cobb Vanth Dead?

Cobb Vanth said he tends to be more careful without Boba Fett’s armor, but I doubt that given his stand-off with Cad Bane. Bane is notorious for his success rate and even made a name for himself for his skill in hunting Jedi. It goes without saying he could take on the Marshall of a small area of Tatooine, but perhaps Vanth wasn’t too aware of his reputation. In either case, he took a blaster bolt to the shoulder, and it seems to me like he’ll pull through. If not, I’m sure we’ll see Cad Bane climb to the top of a lot of fans’ “need to die” lists.

(Image credit: Disney+)

How Many Other Known Characters Will Pop Up?

The Book Of Boba Fett already gave us more cameos in this episode than I ever thought possible, and there’s still a chance some more are coming. I don’t think it’s crazy to think Bo-Katan Kryze makes an appearance in the finale, or some other Mandalorians looking to help out at Din’s request. We also have some folks hoping to see Doctor Aphra , mainly because Black Krrsantan is involved in the show. I’m not ruling anyone out at this point, especially after all we saw in the penultimate episode.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Luke And Ahsoka Take Part In The Mos Espa Battle?

In the hypothetical scenario where Grogu decides he’d rather have a life with Din Djarin, Luke or Ahsoka would need to return him to Din. With the impending war coming to Mos Espa, I’d be curious to see if either join to aid Boba Fett. Luke might remember his previous run-in with the bounty hunter, so I could see him not wanting to get involved. Then again, is battling a crime syndicate running spice the lesser of two evils? I just want to see some Jedi in this upcoming battle!

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Does Han Solo Have Any Connection To This?

The Book Of Boba Fett just gave viewers a ton of cameos from known Star Wars characters, but there’s still one major cameo rumored we haven’t seen. Word spread towards the beginning of the season Harrison Ford supposedly filmed scenes to play a digitally de-aged version of Han Solo, which would be the biggest reveal of the season. We still have one episode left for Solo to appear, so let’s hope he shows up for a brief scene to blow our minds.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Boba Fett Remain Daimyo Of Mos Espa?

Boba Fett’s has battled for the right to be Daimyo of Mos Espa all series, but even if he and his allies fight off the Pykes and keep control of the region, is Fett willing to stay on as the Daimyo? Clearly this position of power means something to him, but at the same time, perhaps there’s something beyond Daimyo if he comes out victorious. Being the Mayor sounds like a sweet gig, though I guess one can still be mayor while still keeping the sweet title of Daimyo.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will Boba Fett Ride The Rancor?

Boba Fett got a rancor as a gift from the Hutts, and we haven’t seen much of it since then. We do know, however, that one of the first things Fett asked the handler is whether or not he can ride it. That would be an epic moment in a big fight, so I’m absolutely hoping that we’ll see it before the end of The Book Of Boba Fett. Bonus points if the Rancor eats a Hutt, just because that would be cool to see happen.