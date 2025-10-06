Ewan McGregor Had An A+ Reaction When Watching Andor Season 2

The Star Wars franchise has been in a weird place for the last few years. As of late, all of the IP's new additions have been TV series that require a Disney+ subscription rather than being big-screen theatrical movies. However, things are about to shift back to the big screen, thanks to upcoming Star Wars movies like The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter. All the while, Ewan McGregor has his sights set on the future of the galaxy far, far away's small-screen side.

Ewan McGregor was recently in attendance at Fan Expo Canada (via Collider), where he revealed that he had only recently actually watched both seasons of Andor. The show is generally regarded as one of the better additions to Star Wars, and McGregor agrees to the point that he wants to be on it. He said…

I was thinking, ‘I think I’m in this timeline. I think I could be in season 3.’ I was super excited, and then I realized, ‘Oh no,’ Maybe if there was, I could have squeezed in there, if only. There’s always a chance that maybe there’s a story that’s happening at the same time where it kind of crosses over. So there’s always a chance if Disney is listening – hypothetically, hypothetically. Come on, Disney.

Andor is set in the period between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, as was the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. So, as far as that goes, Ewan McGregor is absolutely right that the stories or characters could cross over without having to do much heavy lifting in the plot department.

That said, there are a couple of problems with any sort of cross-pollination. One point is the fact that Andor was only ever planned to be two seasons, so there are no plans for a third season. There’s also the minor detail that Season 2 of leads directly into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which Diego Luna’s title character dies. So that would seemingly make Andor and Obi-Wan working together impossible.

That said, there have been rumblings of there perhaps being another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi at some point. McGregor himself seems confident such a thing will happen eventually. Considering the first season of Andor covered four years of time, there were certainly gaps in Kenobi's story, so one could come up with a way to get these characters to cross paths if they really wanted to. Also, having Obi-Wan interact with other characters from the series could happen quite easily, bringing the shows together, even if Andor himself was missing.

As unlikely as this certainly is, for a variety of reasons, I’m not going to pretend I wouldn’t love to see it. Andor had a distinct lack of Jedi, but that's one reason why it felt like such a unique Star Wars series. Any dream crossovers aside, stream the show along with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and other SW series for yourself now on Disney+.