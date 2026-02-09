As The Mandalorian And Grogu’s Super Bowl Ad Receives Mixed Reactions, A Lucasfilm Exec Speaks Out

There’s only three months to go until The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters and ends the dry spell of Star Wars theatrical installments since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu was released back in September, and the title protagonists also got some attention during a 30-second ad that aired during the Super Bowl. As this latest preview draws mixed reactions for how it promotes the upcoming Star Wars movie, a Lucasfilm executive has spoken up about how the company came up with this unorthodox idea.

What Fans Are Saying About The Super Bowl Ad

Rather than show off any new scenes straight from The Mandalorian & Grogu to Super Bowl viewers, this ad instead delivered footage of ex-bounty hunter Din Djarin and his little green sidekick being pulled in a hovering carriage by four tauntauns on what’s presumably Hoth, accompanied by narration by Sam Elliot himself. See for yourself:

The Mandalorian and Grogu | A New Journey Begins | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

This channels the same kind of vibe you would get from a car or beer commercial made for the Super Bowl, and while some appreciate Lucasfilm thinking outside of the box to raise awareness for The Mandalorian & Grogu, others didn’t care for it. Here’s a sampling of the mixed reactions:

Listen, I know I’ll see it opening night and I’m sure I will love it BUT… the marketing for Mandalorian and Grogu is sooooo weird and creating the opposite of hype. - @PeterSciretta

NEW MANDALORIAN AND GROGU SUPER BOWL TEASER TRAILER!!! I need this movie NOW!!!!! - @lukesoutpost

I get what #TheMandalorianAndGrogu trailer was going for but I also understand the mixed reception. This shot for instance had Mando obviously sitting in front of a screen/volume. I mean it looks incredibly cheap 😬 anwyays whatever, I give up 😂 - @theStarWarsHQ

Gosh dang it. 🤦🏻‍♂️ I was watching the Super Bowl when my favorite Star Wars creature showed up on screen! 😱 I know a Tauntaun when I see one… or four?! 😭 Okay, The Mandalorian and Grogu, you win… plus it’s coming out on my birthday. 🎂 In Jon Favreau, I trust. ✊ - @BruceCrawford

I get the Super Bowl ad parody they’re doing, but that Mandalorian and Grogu Super Bowl spot was not what this movie needs at this point to help make it look more exciting. - @TheEricGoldman

STILL THINKING about that Mandalorian & Grogu Big Game Spot from last night! Pure Star Wars magic parodying those classic Budweiser ads. This is the way to build hype for May 22! Super Bowl ad budget: $10M+ - @starfete

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks the main protagonists’ first appearance since The Mandalorian Season 3 concluded in 2023. Originally Season 4 was intended to be delivered to Disney+ subscription holders next, but it was instead decided to give these characters their own theatrical movie, and now it’s unclear if another season will be made. In any case, this upcoming 2026 movie is giving Din and Grogu their biggest platform yet, and Lucasfilm clearly accomplished its goal of drumming up chatter about it. It’s just not all been positive.

What The Lucasfilm Exec Said About The Super Bowl Ad

So how did the idea for this Mandalorian & Grogu Super Bowl ad come about? Ryan Stankevich, the head of Lucasfilm’s marketing, told Variety that the company wanted to create something that was “instantly iconic, cinematic, and quintessentially Star Wars.” He then added:

Our creative and marketing team landed on a unique concept that gave a nod to classic Big Game spots of years past. It captured the warmth, humor, and emotional connection between these two beloved characters and was the perfect next step for our campaign as we lead up to their big screen debut this summer.

Regardless of what your opinion is about this ad, it’s safe to say that The Mandalorian & Grogu is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. If it’s like the majority of past Star Wars movies, it could also end up as one of this year’s biggest box office winners. In addition to Pedro Pascal reprising Din Djarin, The Mandalorian & Grogu stars Sigourney Weaver as New Republic general Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt. Zeb from Star Wars Rebels is also expected to appear following his cameo in Ahsoka Season 1. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau directed the feature and co-wrote the script with Dave Filoni, one of the show’s executive producers and the newly-installed Lucasfilm president.

The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22. Hopefully a new trailer will be released soon so that fans get a better idea of what to expect from this cinematic continuation of what remains one of the most popular Star Wars sagas. This year also sees the franchise releasing Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord and Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+.