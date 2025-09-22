I Didn't Have Sigourney Weaver Raining On Baby Grogu's Parade In The First Look At The Mandalorian And Grogu On My Bingo Card

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far far away. While the property has continued expanding thanks to live-action shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But the Star Wars movies are returning to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu. And I didn't have Sigourney Weaver sassing Baby Yoda in my bingo card.

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu is limited, so the first sneak peek seen above is sure to thrill fans. The title characters are going from the small to silver screens, and anticipation is high. In addition to Weaver shutting down Grogu, we also see some thrilling action, including the destruction of an AT-AT aka All Terrain Armored Transport.

This trailer opens on the title characters of The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Din Djarin now taking his adopted son on his missions. Grogu has grown throughout the years, and is now a capable Force user. Indeed, this trailer shows them functioning as a team throughout their adventures. We also see the little green guy reuniting with all-time Star Wars character Babu Frik.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

After that delightful scene with Weaver's character Ward, we get a bunch of clips that tease the cosmic adventure coming with The Mandalorian and Grogu. We see Din Djarin in a fight in a cantina, a mysterious water creature, and Baby Yoda helping out his dad in combat, as well as copiloting his ship. Baby Yoda doesn't need to be rescued anymore!

Fans of Star Wars Rebels will recognize that Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios is shown kicking ass and taking names in this sneak peek. While he had a brief appearance in The Mandalorian, it seems he'll be a bigger presence in the upcoming Star Wars movie. Between this movie and Ahsoka, that animated series is finally getting the live-action treatment for its beloved characters.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This first footage is limited, as Lucasfilm is likely trying to guard the movie's secrets until we get close to its release in May. But this first look did offer one thrilling piece of action: the destruction of an AT-AT. We all saw how hard this was to do during Empire Strikes Back... but Luke didn't have the help of everyone's favorite little green alien. Well maybe second favorite after Yoda.

Another enticing sequence in this brief clip showed some sort of Star Wars fight club that the two title characters attend. We see what looks like a Hutt that's on steroids, as well as other hulking creatures. I just can't wait to learn the context of this scene.

All will be revealed when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more footage sooner rather than later!