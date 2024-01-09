The Mandalorian Is Getting A Movie With Grogu, And I've Got Questions

Star Wars is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, with generations growing up with the galaxy far, far away. While fans are eager for upcoming Star Wars movies, the franchise has largely been expanding thanks to live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. It all started out with The Mandalorian, and it turns out he's getting a movie with Grogu. I'm hyped, although I do have some questions.

While fans are waiting for The Mandalorian Season 3, a thrilling announcement by Lucasfilm on the Star Wars website confirmed that Pedro Pascal's title character and Grogu aka Baby Yoda will be getting their own movie. That project will be helmed by Jon Favreau and is appropriately titled The Mandalorian and Grogu, although I have to wonder how this will narratively connect to the recently announced Star Wars trilogy, which included a film by Dave Filoni. Are these the actually same project or two conneected ones? Only time will tell, but Star Wars is going to return to theaters with a vengeance.

In the announcement, Lucasfilm's own Kathleen Kennedy shared her thoughts about this exciting announcement, and the decision to give Din Djarin his own movie. Her statement reads:

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.

She's not wrong. The Mandalorian became a sensation upon its release, and Star Wars fans are still collectively obsessed with Grogu. Putting them on the big screen seems like a great way to get butts in seats, and usher in the age of post-Skywalker Saga content. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio has up their sleeve.

I'm definitely ready to buy a ticket and go see The Mandalorian and Grogu, although I'm curious about how this new movie affects the overall plans for the Mando-verse. When Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie was announced, it seemed like it would be the end of the story that's spanned The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. But with Favreau's movie also in the works, does this mean that there's no actual end in sight? Hopefully there's a clear narrative path forward, because it's part of why I've been so old on the building narrative.

The announcement about The Mandalorian and Grogu also confirmed that Season 2 of Ahsoka is in the works for Rosario Dawson and company. This is another thrilling update, one that shows that Lucasfilm will continue to focus on live-action shows while also bringing the franchise back to theaters.

There are a number of balls in the air for the space opera. The new trilogy will be set across very different periods in the timeline, and are seemingly disconnected. And addition to Jon Favreau's recently announcement movie, Taika Waititi is also attached to his own Star Wars flick. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.