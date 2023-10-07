The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni Paid Tribute After Star Wars Designer Shawna Trpcic Unexpectedly Passed Away At 56

The Star Wars family includes a countless number of individuals, from the skilled actors who play out the storylines to the crew members diligently working behind the scenes. Unfortunately, at the end of this past week, the franchise lost one of its own. Shawna Trpcic, a veteran costume designer who worked on The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett and more, passed away at the age of 56. News of her death surely comes as a surprise to fans of her work across the SW productions of more. After Trpcic’s death was confirmed, Lucasfilm EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni paid tribute to her.

Because of her work on the Star Wars shows available to Disney+ subscription holders, Shawna Trpcic worked very closely with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who’ve spearheaded the various series. So it should come as no surprise that after her death, the two shared their recollections of Trpcic. In a statement released by StarWars.com , Filoni made note of her reverence for the expansive science fiction franchise. He also beautifully illustrated the impact Trpcic’s work had on the productions:

Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars. You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence.

The Iron Man director was more succinct when sharing his thoughts on the talented costumer. Nevertheless, his comments also conveyed a sense of respect for her work:

Her creativity brought this world to life. She will be deeply missed both as a friend and as a colleague.

Shawna Trpcic’s untimely passing was reported this past Friday and was eventually confirmed by Lucasfilm. The news is especially shocking because, over the past few days, Trpcic, who was survived by her two children, had seemingly been traveling and chronicling her excursion on Instagram. As of this writing, her cause of death has yet to be confirmed. You can see a recent photo taken amid her journeys below:

Born in Artesia, California, the late costume designer received her break into the entertainment industry when she was tapped for Billy Zane’s 1990 action flick, Megaville. She eventually went on to work in various costuming capacities on a slew of TV shows and movies, from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Torchwood to Toys and Leather Jackets. She also notably collaborated with writer/director Joss Whedon on a number of occasions, as she handled duties on Firefly, Angel and The Cabin in the Woods.

The past few years, though, saw Shawna Trpcic mostly working within the world of Star Wars, of which she was a major fan. In addition to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, she handled costuming duties on the recently aired Ahsoka series. Her work on Seasons 2 and 3 of Mando earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations, and she received a nod for BoBF as well.

While her death is devastating, it’s lovely to see Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau honor her. More recently, Favreau has been working on The Mandalorian Season 4 , while Filoni is preparing for his movie set in the galaxy far, far away. One would think they were going to recruit their late collaborator for the projects but, at this time, it’s unclear if she had committed to any upcoming Star Wars movies or shows . Something that can be said, though, is that her work was surely appreciated and, hopefully, it’ll never be forgotten.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Shawna Trpcic at this time.