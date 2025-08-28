Star Wars Revealed The First Look At Ryan Gosling In Starfighter, And Fans Are Going Off In The Comments

We have more stories from a galaxy far, far away than ever before, but one of the most exciting upcoming Star Wars titles has to be Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling. After the project was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration in Japan earlier this year, production is officially getting started and the director marked the occasion by sharing the first photo from set with fans. Plus, we have new details about the cast!

What Fans Are Saying About The First Look At Star Wars: Starfighter

You can check it out below. It's a black and white image of Gosling alongside nearly confirmed cast member, Flynn Gray.

How exciting! But, how do fans think? Check out some early reactions from the Instagram post:

"SO excited! I’m looking forward to some original stories!" - @nerdybrent

- @nerdybrent "Woah , this is rare, seeing an announced Star Wars movie actually go into filming ?!?!?!" @mikel.h.g

@mikel.h.g "I’ve missed Star Wars on the big screen HALLELUJAH" - @lukesoutpost

- @lukesoutpost "Star Wars on the big screen is what I need in my life ✨" - @panemstardust

- @panemstardust "Now this is podracing!!! Let’s gooo! Let’s make this Movie topgun with Starfighters!" - @noahs_art_93

Somehow, it's been six years since the last big-screen Star Wars movie came out, and fans have been missing the franchise. The first round of comments show a lot of excitement from what's to come from Starfighter as Gosling and Gray sitting down on what looks to be a practically-made small vessel. The movie will be a completely new story for the franchise unconnected to the Skywalkers, and ready for this new era.

What We Know About The Star Wars: Starfighter Cast

In addition to this first image, the official casting landed on Star Wars, and there's some big names on the list that we had no idea were part of the film, including Flynn Gray. Perhaps the biggest get here is Amy Adams, but Rebel Ridge's Aaron Pierre is also an exciting add as well. It was also confirmed that Doctor Who's Matt Smith and Mia Goth are in the cast after previous reports. Rounding out the main cast are the lesser-known names of Simon Bird, Jamael Westman and Daniel Ings.

