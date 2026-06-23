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How To Watch I Kissed A Girl Season 2 Online And Stream Final Season Of Dating Show For Free

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Ten more girls head to the Masseria with Danii Minogue for the LGBTQ+ answer to Love Island

Host Dannii Minogue, wearing yellow dress, and two girls kissing in a summer scene for I Kissed a Girl season 2 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer June 23, 2026
(Image credit: BBC)
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