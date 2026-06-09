Netflix Just Gave Good News And Bad News To A Popular Series In One Fell Swoop

When it comes to Netflix, you never know just how long a show will last. While that can be said for just about any network and streamer, Netflix is notorious for giving bad news to shows, whether it’s a cancellation or an official final season. Of course, they can bring some good news to shows as well, and one popular series got the double whammy in one fell swoop.

Days after Season 2 of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was released on the 2026 TV schedule, Netflix has announced that it has been renewed for Season 3. The announcement was made on Tuesday via an Instagram reel featuring star Emma Myers, who, in true Pip Fitz-Amobi fashion, wrote “Season 3” on a giant notepad:

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While it’s definitely exciting that Pip will be back to solve yet another mystery, there is, of course, some bad news. It’s also been confirmed by Netflix that the upcoming third season will be the last. Even though the news is disappointing, it’s not entirely surprising, even after Season 2 aced its Rotten Tomatoes score.

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The British mystery thriller is based on Holly Jackson’s book series of the same name, which consists of three novels. The book-to-screen adaptation has done the first two books already, so naturally, the third and final book would be the third and final season.

According to Variety, production on the four-episode third season has wrapped and is expected to premiere in 2027. The episode count is down from the first two seasons, which consisted of six episodes each. However, since filming has already been completed, I'd guess we won't have to wait long for it, which is exciting considering there was a near two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

To make matters better, Myers said this about the upcoming installment:

I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.’ Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done. Get ready for a crazy time!

As for what will happen in the final season, Jackson’s third book, As Good As Dead, follows Myers’ Pip after the events of the second book, Good Girl, Bad Blood. She’s implied to have PTSD and is soon greeted by an anonymous stalker, but the more she digs into the mystery, the more danger she gets into, especially after discovering who her stalker really is. Along with Myers, returning cast members include Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies, and Yali Topol Margalith.

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I’m a fan of the books, and I could not be more excited for the show to adapt As Good As Dead. It’s definitely a bit more intense than the first two novels, but that's one of the reasons I can't wait to see this finale. Even though it’s disappointing that there are only four episodes, it sounds like this will be a season fans won’t want to miss. For now, though, you can watch Seasons 1 and 2 with a Netflix subscription, so you are ready for this final mystery.