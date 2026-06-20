I Think Sullivan’s Crossing Star Morgan Kohan Makes A Good Point While Defending Maggie’s Kiss With Liam

Spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 9 of Sullivan’s Crossing, “We Can Work It Out,” streaming for free on The CW app.

After Sullivan’s Crossing’s streaming takeover last year, the Canadian romance drama has been bringing the heat with its fourth season, which has been airing as part of the 2026 TV schedule. With the finale just days away from debuting on The CW, storylines have been coming to a head, including the love triangle involving Cal, Maggie, and Liam. These final episodes have shaken things up for the upcoming fifth season but, all the while, I think Morgan Kohan makes a good point while defending Maggie’s kiss with Liam.

Kohan’s Maggie and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) have been at the forefront of Sullivan’s Crossing since the first season due to thee will they/won’t they? relationship they had until they finally got together. That romance, however, has been a bit strained since Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), came back into the picture at the end of Sullivan's Crossing's Season 3 finale. War correspondent Liam eventually revealed his disappearance was due to him being ambushed and taken hostage for three years and that he arrived at The Crossing to patch things up with Maggie. With that, Maggie couldn’t help but feel guilty for leaving him.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The two exes ended up sharing a moment in Episode 6 where they kissed, which was a major development given Maggie's relationship with Cal. It’s definitely made things a lot more complicated for Maggie, as she's continued to struggle with her feelings for both guys. While chatting with Us Weekly, Kohan rationalized her character’s recent decisions, especially in regard to Liam, and she has a very human take on that kiss:

I feel like it wasn’t necessarily a decision for her. Something so physical happened and to have such a shock to your whole system of falling through a floor and being like, ‘Can I breathe even?’ It just completely cracked her open. It was just like all of the stuff that she’s held in for so long — it all broke her open.

I've been a Maggie and Cal shipper from the start and see hem as a TV couple that defines goals. So I was suspicious about Liam when he first popped up at The Crossing. But, after finding out what really happened with him, I started to understand more about why he wasn’t leaving so easily and why he wanted Maggie to hear him out so badly. I can certainly see why Maggie would be conflicted after finding out her husband didn’t actually leave her but was instead captured for three years.

(Image credit: The CW/Fremantle)

I can only imagine the kind of emotions that Maggie is feeling. While she has since decided that she wants to be with Cal, with the divorce papers signed, it couldn’t have been easy to come to that conclusion, especially since Cal wouldn't budge. Let's also not forget that Maggie's dad has since left The Crossing, leaving her without a source of guidance and support.

What Morgan Kohan's comments ultimately speak to the human condition and the complex relationships that people have. So, while it would be easy to call out Maggie for kissing her ex, it's only fair to acknowledge the emotional baggage Kohan refers to.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans will be able to see how this all turns out when the season finale of Sullivan's Crossing airs on Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. I’m excited and nervous for what’s in store, and how this could set up what will surely be an intense Season 5. Fans can catch up on episodes now for free on The CW app. Also, Netflix subscription holders can watch the first three seasons now.