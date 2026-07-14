Seriously, What's Going On With The Flip Off Season 2?

Over the course of the last several years, Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa have gone to great pains to combat rumors about not getting along. The two women, Tarek, and Christina’s new partner Christopher Larocca go on dates together. They support each others’ business ventures. Perhaps most importantly, they filmed a wildly successful TV season of The Flip Off together. So, what’s happening with Season 2?

First, I think it’s important to note that over the weekend Heather shared a special birthday post for Christina looking back at some of their most memorable moments (and outfits). She also got candid about her “real friendship” with her husband Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife. Thanks to the sweet post, we know the two couples are still spending plenty of time together.

However, fans also know it’s been a year and a half since the first episode of The Flip Off aired and we saw Christina break up with ex Josh Hall during filming . Though it was a question mark for a while, the show was ultimately renewed by HGTV for Season 2, which most viewers seemed happy about. Yet, at this point we’ve waited quite a while for a second set of episodes, particularly given what we know about the reality show's filming schedule. So, what’s going on, you may ask?

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What We Know About The Flip Off Season 2 (Right Now)

There’s a couple of things to talk out here. First, let’s talk about why people are concerned about The Flip Off Season 2. The show reportedly started filming in September of last year. That’s a long time to record one house flipping show. Secondly, Heather Rae El Moussa just rejoined the reality series that made her a household name: Selling Sunset. While it’s possible to do multiple shows, fans on Reddit and elsewhere have been a bit concerned about the fate of the HGTV series.

It likely doesn’t help that HGTV has cancelled a slew of shows , including programs from Christina and Tarek , over the last year.

While the show reportedly got off of the ground in September of last year, Christina Haack confirmed back in March that The Flip Off was still filming. In an interview, Heather Rae El Moussa also mentioned via her Instagram Story a few days ago that there are still plans to get a second season of the reality show out, despite what feels like a long gap between seasons.

So, we’re actually filming Season 2 right now. But because we are flipping houses, sometimes we have to take a little, tiny hiatus and let the house catch up because, you know, it’s construction and things can take a little bit longer, especially in a competition.