How To Watch Love Island UK Season 13 Online And Stream Daily Episodes For Free

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 New episodes: every night at 9pm BST Channel: ITV2 Free stream: ITVX (UK) US stream: Hulu (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island UK Season 13

Prepare for things to kick off… the ultimate in World Cup counter programming is here as Love Island UK returns for summer 2026. A new crop of singles are jetting out to Mallorca and looking to score as the OG beautiful (people) game gets underway — couple up or clear off. It’s set to be an unforgettable summer of twists, turns and tests, so read on as we explain how to watch Love Island UK season 13 and stream every installment wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2026 online free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Season 13 of Love Island UK premiers on Monday, June 1 on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm BST. Saturday night's Unseen Bits will screen exclusive unseen footage from earlier in the week.

Love Island: Aftersun airs every Sunday at 10pm BST.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK 2026 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island UK season 13 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island UK Season 13, head to ITVX.

How to watch Love Island UK 2026 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the home of the hit dating show in the US, and subscribers can stream Love Island UK season 13 from Thursday, June 4.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $11.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 30-day Hulu free trial for new members.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad and want to watch via ITVX, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

How to watch Love Island UK 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Aussies looking to stream Love Island UK can catch it for FREE via 9Now. Episodes will arrive from Wednesday, 3 June.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island UK and more through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Don't forget: 9Now content is accessible to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island UK 2026 in Canada

After a few years in the wilderness, Love Island UK found a new Canadian home on Hayu last year. While no release date has been announced just yet, we'd expect episodes to drop a few weeks behind their UK release.

If you're a Brit travelling in Canada wanting to connect to ITVX, you can do so with a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Love Island UK Season 13

Love Island UK Season 13: Preview

Maya Jama once again plays gaffer, presiding over every moment of love and heartbreak, joined in the commentary booth by the always reliable Iain Stirling. But despite the bombastic nature of the show, the host says it’s the smaller moments that make each series shine: “It’s always the moments where someone drops their guard completely. Not the big, dramatic scenes but the quiet shifts, when someone realises something about themselves. Those are the moments that stay with you.”

As for the Islanders entering the villa this year, there’s the usual crop of impossibly gorgeous individuals, including Robyn, who’s in it for the love, not the drama, Angelista, who wants a guy who puts actions behind words, and Sean, whose type is simply ‘female.’ There’s also Ope, whose boundless enthusiasm is dampened by negative energy, Mica, who’s not opposed to getting herself caught up in a little drama, and Ellie, who backs her flirting game.

Also entering the villa are Samuel, who always goes after what he wants, Jasmine, a self confessed serial flirter and Lola, whose icks are cheeky chappies and backpacks. Rounding out the initial entrants are Aidan, who’s looking to build on his dating experience, Lorenzo, who’s looking for a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie type, and Samraj, who’s looking for his first girlfriend.

They’re an eclectic bunch, and it’s going to be an interesting few weeks finding out who takes the win, who ends up on the bench and who gets caught offside.

Who are the Love Island UK 2026 Islanders?

Aidan Murphy, 23, Kent

Angelista, 24, Staffordshire

Ellie Chadwick, 24, West Lothian

Jasmine Müller, 27, Dubai

Lola Deal, 28, Kent

Lorenzo Alessi, 28, Hertfordshire

Mica Harris, 21, London

Ope Sowande, 27, Lincolnshire

Robyn Langton, 21, Liverpool

Samuel "Sam" Workman, 25, Dudley

Samraj Toor, 25, Birmingham

Seán Fitzgerald, 25, Galway

Who is hosting Love Island UK season 13? Maya Jama continues her role of 'busiest Love Island host,' stepping back in to front the OG show after stints on Peacock's Love Island Games and Love Island: All-Stars.