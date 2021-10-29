Ahead Of Elite's Season 5 Premiere, Netflix Has Revealed Fans Are Getting Way More Of It

Netflix is giving fans of popular drama Elite something extra to look forward to. Even before the series expectedly drops its fifth season in 2022, the streaming platform has given the show a Season 6 renewal, and even more is on the way to keep fans occupied!

The streamer announced on Twitter that Elite, which centers on working-class teens enrolled at an elite secondary school through scholarships and their wealthy classmates, has been renewed for a sixth season, and that’s not all. Netflix also announced that the short stories, highlighting what characters have been up to since we last saw them, will also be returning in December just in time for the holidays.

In June 2021, Netflix released four short stories in the week leading up to Season 4 of Elite. Each story, consisting of three episodes, centered on different students, veteran and new, of Las Encinas and caught the audience up to what they’ve been doing before school started up again. Three new short stories will be releasing in December and will obviously be taking place during the holidays.

The first one, centered on Phillipe, Caye and Felipe, will release on December 15. Story 2 with Samuel and Omar will release on December 20. And the third story with Patrick will release on December 23. While the first four short stories were released the week of the Season 4 premiere, Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5. The fifth season is expected to premiere in 2022.

Meanwhile, with an order for a sixth season, Elite has joined the “elite” of Netflix, becoming one of the few Originals to have more than five seasons. The drama joins the likes of House of Cards, Bojack Horseman, and Lucifer, which also had six seasons before coming to an end. Queer Eye also has a sixth season on the way. Grace and Frankie and Orange Is the New Black ended their runs with seven seasons, with Grace and Frankie set to complete the series in 2022. And Ashton Kutcher’s The Ranch ended with four seasons, in eight parts total, in 2020.

When Elite first premiered in 2018 it immediately skyrocketed and was met with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the first and third seasons. Fans could not get enough of Spanish prep school students who were at first compared to the Dalton Academy Warblers from Glee due to the similar uniform.

From the drama to the romance to the emotions and everything in between, it’s no wonder Netflix gave Elite an early season renewal without even announcing when the next season is premiering. Hopefully Season 5 will arrive early in 2022 so we can get Season 6 even sooner. But in the meantime, fans will just have to look forward to the next installment of Elite: Short Stories premiering in December!