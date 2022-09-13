A Jazzman’s Blues Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Tyler Perry’s Netflix Drama
Tyler Perry tells a tale of forbidden love.
Tyler Perry is an accomplished filmmaker, with dozens of acting, writing, directing and producing credits to his name. But when his latest project, A Jazzman’s Blues is released to Netflix subscribers later this month, audiences will see the first screenplay Perry ever wrote. The film, which Perry had been waiting 27 years to make, premiered September 11 at Toronto International Film Festival, and the reviews are in to tell us more about this tale of forbidden love.
A Jazzman’s Blues is set in Georgia in the 1930s and '40s and stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, lovers forced apart by class and race. A Madea movie this is not, so let’s see what the critics are saying. Owen Gleiberman of Variety says the movie is filled with melodrama, but in a way that somehow feels very new, and it will make viewers want Tyler Perry to do dramas more often. The critic says:
Robert Daniels of The Playlist grades the movie a B- and. while the critic is not a fan of the filmmaker behind the movie, he finds it full of emotion. The review also praises the “open” performances of Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer:
THR’s Lovia Gyarkye calls the film “a serviceable melodrama” that employs a number of Black and biblical stereotypes, which Tyler Perry assembles into a relatively familiar story. From the review:
Sarah Milner of SlashFilm rates the movie 5.5 out of 10, saying that it's overly sentimental and overly complicated; tells us what the characters are feeling, rather than showing us; and the romance scenes are cringey rather than sexy. However, Milner notes that Tyler Perry’s decision to lean into the music is a good one:
Katie Rife of IndieWire's Katie Rife gives the movie a grade of C+ and, like many of the critics, praises the musical aspects of the movie. The critic also agrees with her counterparts that it is melodramatic and doesn't have much mystery, saying:
The critics definitely have their likes and dislikes when it comes to A Jazzman’s Blues but, even though the script was written over two decades ago, they all seem to still recognize Tyler Perry’s work. The music seems like the point everyone can agree on, and if you want to check this movie out, you can do so on Friday, September 23. You can also check out CinemaBlend's 2022 Netflix movie schedule to see what other films are coming soon to the streaming service, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 movie release schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.