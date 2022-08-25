Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make

A Jazzman’s Blues’ journey to the big screen has been a two-decade battle for Tyler Perry as he spoke on waiting decades to get the Netflix film made. Perry has been incredibly open about the stigma he still faces in Hollywood leading to him casting unknown actors as his leads. Despite the uphill battle, Perry finally got to make the period drama with Netflix. Having finally seen his pet project comes to life, the media mogul shared some thoughtful comments on the movie.

The A Madea’s Homecoming star decided to show the fruit of his 27-year journey by debuting the official trailer for the period drama. It appears audiences will get a different side of the filmmaker as the film centers on a pair of star-crossed lovers fighting to be together as class and race loom over their relationship in the 1940s. You can watch the heartbreaking saga play out in the A Jazzman’s Blue trailer below.

Seeing the full trailer makes you understand why Tyler Perry has been working hard to get the 1940s period drama made for two decades. The mix of societal issues and romantic melodrama is a big departure from Perry’s over-the-top Madea films. The media mogul couldn’t hide his pride over his dream project finally being seen as he hopped on his Instagram account. While speaking on the Netflix film, Perry opened up about viewers finally seeing his labor of love.

I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world. This is my new movie, A Jazzman's Blues. I can’t wait for you to see it on @netflix September 23rd. Here’s the trailer. More to come.

It seemed like audiences might be in for more from A Jazzman’s Blue in the future. Waiting for 27 years to unleash this film, it appeared Tyler Perry wants to give viewers every peek of it before making its official premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival. Perry might have more up his sleeve as the drama inches closer to its September 23rd release date.

The Don’t Look Up actor has been elevating himself lately after building his studio complex. Tyler Perry has been open about building his career by courting Black audiences and securing ownership. Perry sees Hollywood underestimating him as a battery in his back, which is why A Jazzman’s Blues is a triumph for him. He even spoke about paying the late Cicely Tyson a million dollars for a day of work on his 2007 film Why Did I Get Married?

