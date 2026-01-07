Bachelor’s Ben Higgins Calls Out Alix Earle’s Hang With Tom Brady: ‘Feels Like The Cheapest Way To Objectify’

Alix Earle and Tom Brady have been stirring up quite a bit of buzz as of late. Over this past New Year’s Eve, Brady (48) and Earle (25) were spotted together at a nightclub in St. Barths, where they appeared to be very cozy being in each other’s company. Neither the media personality nor the former NFL player have confirmed or denied any kind of relationship between them. Still, people are talking about their recent hangout, and Bachelor alum Ben Higgins revealed why he’s not the biggest fan of the supposed couple.

36-year-old Ben Higgins, who participated in the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelor, discussed the Earle/Brady situation during a recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. When co-host Ashley Iaconetti asked for Higgins thoughts about the alleged hookup, he didn’t hold back, first admitting that he didn’t think the pairing was “cool.” Not only does Higgins also have reservations about the age gap between Brady and Earle, but he also thinks there’s another factor at play:

I think it's not cool…. I mean, but [that age gap is] like a thing now. I think it feels weird to me. It does feel like a headline grabber. Anytime that comes out, when somebody's like dating, I feel icky about it, because I just don't love the idea of spending time or dating someone strictly for the idea of a headline.

(Image credit: Eric McCandless/Disney, Kevin Kwan/Netflix)

The “headline” argument seemingly stems from, as Higgins and Iaconetti were discussing, the fact that Earle is just coming off a breakup. In December 2025, the TikTok star parted ways with her boyfriend of two years, Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. At the same time, the two hosts also noted that Gisele Bündchen, who divorced Brady in 2022, just recently married Joaquim Valente.

Ashley Iaconetti argues Earle is linking up with Brady as part of a “retaliation” tactic, though she also argued that this could simply be a case of “two hot people” simply wanting to spend time together. Ben Higgins offered a response to that theory:

Well, that's been the human experience since the beginning of time, so maybe. I hope that is the case. I don't know enough to make a judgment call, other than if they are doing it because it is a headline, then it feels like the cheapest way to objectify somebody else. However, if they're both agreeing to it and they're still in Saint Bart's living their yacht life, go for it, you know, Alex, go for it, Tom. Tom has to have a kid almost Alex's age, right? I think that's where things get weird for me.

Tom Brady is a father of three kids, and his oldest is 18-year-old Jack, who he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. As far as Brady’s recent outing with Alix Earle goes, much has been said about the 23-year age gap between them. And, by the sound of it, Ben Higgins is uncomfortable with it. Whether people agree with the notion of Earle and Brady being together or not, it’s hard to deny that the supposed pairing is gaining traction. Ironically, even Earle’s own father recently name-dropped Brady while discussing a suit he bought.

As the hosts note during the Almost Famous Podcast, this isn’t the first time Brady has been romantically linked to someone since his divorce a few years ago. In 2023, Brady was said to be dating Kim Kardashian, though an insider later claimed the two were just friends. For a time, Brady also purportedly dated model Irina Shayk and, though they never spoke about that publicly, it was reported that Brady and Shayk broke up in late 2023.

While it’s now alleged that Tom Brady and Alix Earle are together, the latter hasn’t seemed all that focused on a romantic relationship. At the top of the new year, Earle shared a social media post filled with bikini pics, and it also featured a caption that mentioned “new beginnings.” Whether those “new beginnings” include a relationship with Brady are unclear right now. Yet, in the meantime, it seems likely that speculation from Ben Higgins and other media personalities could continue.