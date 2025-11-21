Ghosts’ Pete Actor Explained How John Candy Heavily Influenced His Performance In The Planes, Trains And Automobiles-Inspired Episode
Ghosts paid homage to the Thanksgiving favorite.
Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 6 of Ghosts, “Planes, Shanes, and Automobiles,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.
Ghosts is continuing to take CBS by storm on the 2025 TV schedule, and after the show’s fifth Halloween episode, it’s time to celebrate Thanksgiving. Woodstone Manor celebrated the holiday in Thursday’s episode, and it drew inspiration from the 1987 road trip comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Now, Pete actor Richie Moriarty has explained how John Candy heavily influenced his performance.
Candy starred alongside Steve Martin in the John Hughes flick, which has become a Thanksgiving must-watch for many households over the years. Now that tradition has carried on to Ghosts. The CBS sitcom’s Thanksgiving episode, appropriately titled “Planes, Shanes, and Automobiles” saw Sam (Rose McIver) going on a book tour with Pete (Moriarty) by her side, but things kept going wrong, like in the film. Sam acts as Martin’s Neal Page, as she just wants to get home and is growing more frustrated with Pete, who is acting like Candy’s Del Griffith. Moriarty spoke to TV Insider about getting the chance to channel the late actor and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and he was as excited as ever:
Considering the cult following that the film has gotten over the years and how beloved it is, it’s not surprising that Moriarty was excited that Ghosts was taking inspiration from it in such a big way. What’s even better is that he was able to play Pete in a way similar to Del. He explained just how well that parallel worked for his character, too, saying:
Moriarty took a lot of inspiration from Candy and the film, and he drew from Pete’s own personality as well. Not only did it help to draw from Planes, Trains and Automobiles, but Moriarty expressed how fun it was to act alongside scene partner McIver, and I can’t imagine the lovable duo of Neal and Del being played by anyone else on Ghosts:
Even though it probably wasn’t easy leaning into Candy’s character in terms of making sure that he got the mannerisms down and the personality, it sounds like Moriarty was more than prepared to take on the challenge. And he had plenty of help. The episode was certainly as crazy and entertaining as the movie, even though the former was only a little over 20 minutes long.
With Thanksgiving coming up in less than a week, now would be the perfect time to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles on Paramount+. And after that, the Ghosts episode is also available on the streaming platform.
