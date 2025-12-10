Conan O'Brien Jokingly Blamed Jason Bateman As A Way To Grieve His Parents' Deaths, And I Applaud His Commitment To The Bit
This is super dark, but also super funny.
In late 2024, Conan O'Brien experienced a tremendous loss. Within the span of just three days, the beloved comedian lost both of his parents. Most can only imagine the pain and heartache that one must go through when experiencing something like that – but fortunately for O'Brien, he has some really wonderful friends in his life who knew how to help him deal with his grief: by keeping a bit going suggesting that Jason Bateman was a serial killer hunting down members of his family.
This dark but absolutely hilarious story has been shared by Will Arnett, who was a guest this week on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend. Arnett, who now co-hosts the SmartLess podcast with Bateman, began by explaining that he texted O'Brien a day or so after learning that his father had passed, and he expressed his condolences. Never able to totally turn off his comedic instincts, the legendary former late night host had a special response, which Arnett read verbatim:
Recognizing the start of a bit when he saw one, Arnett offered a "yes, and..." by replying, "It's not a terrible theory." And then Conan O'Brien got a little bit more blunt with his accusation. The Arrested Development star recalls his next response: "He killed my dad."
It was at this point that Jason Bateman actually got looped into the conversation. After learning about what Arnett said, he texted O'Brien the next day, writing, "Arnett tells me that you're on to me"... and it didn't slow O'Brien down in the slightest. He responded (per Arnett),
At this point, Conan O'Brien had only lost his father, and it's rather amazing how his sense of humor helped him get through what was surely a dark time. And as you've surely guessed, that didn't stop when things got even darker with the death of his mother – and Will Arnett gave him some great help in that department.
When he learned that his friend's mother had died, Arnett sent O'Brien another message, and along with the response, it's certainly among the best text message exchanges in history:
What can be said? Leave it to some of the funniest people on the planet to generate guffaw-worthy jokes at a time of incredible sadness. We should all be so lucky as to have friendships like these in our lives at our darkest moments.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.