'Can't Say Whether Or Not I Followed It' Rob Cesternino Reveals The Traitors Advice Boston Rob Gave Him
Rob Cesternino is finally back on our TV!
In just a few years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows on TV. Those with a Peacock subscription were treated to the Emmy-winning series, which is about to return for Season 4. The cast is full of reality TV legends, including two-time Survivor player (and iconic podcaster) Rob Cesternino. And he recently revealed the advice Boston Rob gave him ahead of starting the game.
I'm loving the cast of The Traitors Season 4 ahead of its airing, including Cesternino and Real Housewives like Candiace Dillard Bassett. While speaking with The Wrap about his time on the competition series, the two-time Survivor player revealed what Boston Rob tried to tell him before he shot the series, saying:
Honestly, I think this is pretty strong advice. Lots of Traitors players get in trouble for saying too much or trusting the wrong player. Per Boston Rob, the best time to use your voice is in the Round Table, right before folks are forced to cast their votes and exile someone from host Alan Cumming's castle. But we'll have to see if Cesternino actually took this bit of wisdom to heart once he started the game of treachery and murder.
Rob Mariano had a strong game in Season 3, coming in late but given the power of being a Traitor. He famously betrayed Bob The Drag Queen at the Round Table, in one of the most epic moments of the season. Funny enough, those two player have reunited for the official Traitors podcast. Although he was eventually voted out by The Faithful and didn't make it to the end of the game.
While Boston Rob immediately had a big target on his back thanks to his reputation from Survivor and The Amazing Race, it should be interesting to see how the cast of Season 4 perceives Rob Cesternino. Because while he famously has a podcast network about reality TV, folks who aren't gamers might not realize how keen and strategic he really is. In the same interview, the fan favorite Survivor player addressed this, saying:
Of course, there are plenty of cast members who know Cesternino's reputation, including fellow Survivor players (and winners) Yam Yam Arocho and Natalie Anderson. Will the gamers form an alliance or target each other early on? Only time will tell.
Luckily our questions are about to be answered. The Traitors Season 4 will have its three-episode premiere January 8th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully Rob Cestertino doesn't get eliminated early and we get to see if he took Boston Rob's advice.
