After Black Mirror Drops Season 7 Shot Of Cristin Milioti's Return, A Lot Of Fans Are Making The Same Critical Comments

There are tons of great shows to binge-watch on Netflix , but perhaps the darkest and most messed up series to stream on the platform has long been Black Mirror. It’s one of the greatest horror anthology series we’ve ever seen, and it’s set to return for a seventh season on the 2025 TV schedule . However, when the first look of Cristin Milioti in the next season dropped, fans had a lot of the same negative thoughts to shout into the void.

The First Look At Cristin Milioti’s Return To Black Mirror Is Here

As we’ve previously learned, Black Mirror Season 7 will include a sequel to one of the most beloved episodes from the series so far. Season 4’s “USS Calister”, which won four Emmys in 2018, will have a follow-up. Netflix dropped this first look at the episode (via Discussing Film ). Check it:

First look at Cristin Milioti in the ‘USS CALLISTER’ sequel episode of ‘BLACK MIRROR’ Season 7Releasing later this year on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/YoyaxAO7ZgJanuary 28, 2025

“USS Callister” was one of the best Cristin Milioti performances we’d seen when it came out (and before her incredible role in last year’s The Penguin). After she was announced to be part of the cast of Season 7, we have a peek of the actress, presumably once again as Nanette Cole.

In the original episode, Nanette is a new programmer at a company called Callister Inc. However, things at her job go sideways when her consciousness is uploaded as a digital clone on board the Star Trek-like USS Callister, where she is imprisoned to answer to her boss’s commands. The episode ends with Nanette leading the crew, and per the first look, it seems like the sequel episode will pick up where we left off.

But, A Lot Of Fans Have Similar Criticisms About Black Mirror Nowadays

While the return of a character from what’s thought to be one of the best Black Mirror seasons should be exciting, tons of reactions on X are criticizing the direction the series has gone in across the past few seasons for the same reason.

Check out some of the comments:

“I’ll never forgive Americans for what they did to Black Mirror” - @BodegaaCat

“I can’t lie make Black Mirror British again” - @Jaemannmusic

“Black Mirrors problem after Americans bought it was is that it just did this on the nose ‘ooooo what will the world be like if this app u already use was used for BAD’ when it used to be more complex ethical ideas like what if u could record and playback every second of your day” - @skyenotruby

“Black Mirror needs to go back to that season 1-4 run” - @__EJ34

“Black Mirror when it was just D-list British actors and £10k per episode budgets >>>>>” - @nuejaebs

Black Mirror has long been one of the perks of having a Netflix subscription because the streaming service purchased the series in 2015. However, the Charlie Brooker-created show got its start on the UK’s Channel 4 with much lower-profile beginnings. A ton of fans are apparently missing the original Black Mirror, especially after the show itself is employing a sequel to one of its famous episodes.

There’s just a ton of comments blaming Americans (or Hollywood) for messing with the series and perhaps commercializing it too much. In the upcoming season of Black Mirror , there’s certainly a stacked cast of American actors, like Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae and Awkwafina. There are also famed British actors in the season, like Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Chris O’Dowd.

However, that uber-talented cast hasn't totally waned the worries of fans, as many are up in arms about the anticipated sequel episode:

“What I enjoy about Black Mirror is that it's an anthology series, so once the episode ends then that's it. Why on earth are they now doing sequels? 😭” - @nessabosman

“Rip Black Mirror, the sequel industrial complex got you too :/” - @niamhbrownie

Hey, perhaps the sequel episode will literally speak to the ongoing sequel problem we see in Hollywood?

You never know what’s going to happen on a Black Mirror episode, but it sounds like the series is becoming more divisive as it enters its seventh season. Which honestly makes me even more fascinated to watch.