Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Has A Wild Pick For Who Should Play Lucius Malfoy On The Harry Potter Show (And I Kinda Want To See This)

News
By published

Just when you think you heard every kind of Harry Potter fan casting.

Jason Isaacs as Lucias Malfoy
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jason Isaacs may be getting a lot of attention right now for his stellar performance in Season 3 of White Lotus, but we can’t forget when he played Death Eater wizard Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. That regal stance and sharp delivery he brought out in his antagonist character still gives me chills just thinking about it. But as a Harry Potter TV series is in the works to appear on your Max subscription, the British actor has a wild pick for who he’d like to take on the wizard baddie and I kinda want to see this happen.

While Jason Isaacs didn’t get a lot of screen time in the Harry Potter movies, he still managed to give a memorable performance as Lucius Malfoy. His cold, hard stare into the camera and his authoritative voice when conjuring up evil spells showed you exactly where Draco got his arrogance and bleach-blond locks from. Considering how iconic Isaacs’ role was as Lucius, it’s hard to picture anyone else donning the long blonde wig. However, Variety asked The Patriot actor who he’d pick as his antagonist character in the upcoming Harry Potter series, and here was his wild answer:

Meryl Streep. She can do anything, that woman. There’s literally no limit to what she can do.

Now, this I want to see! We know that Meryl Streep can play one of the best female villains in film history, The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly, and a wicked witch in Into the Woods. Let’s not lie – she can play anything, as Jason Isaacs said. I would love to see her wear the long blonde wig and give that signature sneer that Lucius Malfoy gives when things don’t go his way. I know Streep is capable of playing a man considering she once played a rabbi in the HBO miniseries Angels in America. Seeing how unrecognizable she was in that role, it wouldn’t be a far stretch for her to achieve the same effect as the spoiled pureblood wizard.

Meryl Streep smiling in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Meryl Streep really is one of the most phenomenal actresses out there who never gives a bad performance. Her best movies demonstrate her ability to absorb each character’s wide range of emotions, movements, and fine details like a sponge. She made you cry in Kramer Vs. Kramer, laugh in Florence Foster Jenkins, and mad in The Devil Wears Prada. Streep is a master of many accents, can sing and dance, and spans her screen presence across a variety of genres. There’s seemingly nothing this woman can’t or isn’t willing to take on.

The cast of the Harry Potter film series hasn’t held back their opinions of what they’d like to see in the upcoming HBO series. Daniel Radcliffe’s thoughts for the producers of the series include making sure the new child actors still act like kids and Bonnie Wright’s advice for the Max cast is for their interpretation of their characters to be considered. As for Jason Isaacs, his advice for the new show would honestly be no advice:

I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me.

It seems to me that Jason Isaacs has full faith in the new Harry Potter team that he trusts they know what they’re doing. So far, we’ve got 3rd Rock From the Sun’s John Lithgow officially cast as Dumbledore who would perfectly portray the wise wizard’s gentle authority and warmth he’d give The Boy Who Lived. There are also reported frontrunners for Snape and Professor McGonagall.

Gangs of London’s Paapa Essiedu is apparently closing in on the new deal as the Slytherin professor and Kaos’ Janet McTeer is reportedly in talks to play the late Maggie Smith’s iconic role. The young actors of the iconic trio haven’t been selected yet but with thousands of kids trying out, I’m excited to find out which of the young talent will fit the magical roles we’ve known and loved.

As wild as Jason Isaacs' fan casting is of wanting Meryl Streep to step into the role of Lucius Malfoy, I would still be intrigued to see that happen. The Academy Award winner has proven time and time again that she’s as versatile as a chameleon on the big screen; why not add the villainous Death Eater to her list of credits? We can see which lucky actors will raise their wands with HBO’s Harry Potter series expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Seth Rogan, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.

With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes, Seth Rogen’s The Studio Is Being Called A ‘Self-Loathing Love Letter’ To Hollywood
A worried Marisa Tomei from Spider-Man: Homecoming, pictured next to Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

Friday The 13th's Prequel Series Has Cast Jason's Mom, And I Think We're About To See Another Round Of 'Aunt May' Discourse As A Result
Clark Kent (Tom Welling) looks up at Lana Lang and Whitney Fordman on Smallville

Smallville EP Weighed In On What’s Going On With The Proposed Animated Sequel Series, And His Comments Have Me Bummed
See more latest
Most Popular
Clark Kent (Tom Welling) looks up at Lana Lang and Whitney Fordman on Smallville
Smallville EP Weighed In On What’s Going On With The Proposed Animated Sequel Series, And His Comments Have Me Bummed
Kindle Colorsoft deals
I Prefer Physical Books, But The Kindle Colorsoft Reduced Down To Its Lowest Ever Price In The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Just 1 Of 4 Reasons I'm Considering Becoming a Convert
John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier as Jesse, Danny and Joey on Full House&#039;s Season 1 episode &quot;Sea Cruise.&quot;
Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Can’t Stand One Of The Show’s Earliest Episodes, And I Couldn’t Agree With This Pick More
Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29 finale.
After Grant Ellis’ Proposal On The Bachelor Finale, I Think One Big Change Needs To Be Made For Future Seasons
Tyla Abercrumbie&#039;s Mary Jo Hayes standing near her desk at NIS office in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins Finally Delved Into Mary Jo’s Backstory, And I Wasn’t Expecting It To Be This Heartbreaking
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker wearing his NCIS hat and jacket at a crime scene, looking at Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight
NCIS Just Delivered A Major Reveal About Parker’s Lily Mystery, But I’m Shocked By The Tragic Backstory That Came With It
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars
Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals One Humorous Request He Had For J.J. Abrams Ahead Of The Rise Of Skywalker: ‘Come On, Guys’
Elizabeth Olsen is Scarlet Witch
Will Scarlet Witch Be In The Next Two Avengers Movies? Elizabeth Olsen's New Update Casts Doubt, But I'm Still Maintaining Hope
Screenshot of David Tennant as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones Season 1x07
After David Tennant Addressed Playing 'Absolutely Inexcusable' Bad Guys Like Jessica Jones' Kilgrave, I Need To See Him Back In The MCU
Denzel Washington sits stoically in the firelight in Gladiator II.
Denzel Washington Shares Candid Thoughts On Why He Doesn’t View Himself As A ‘Hollywood Actor’