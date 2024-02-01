After Issa Rae’s Max Show Was Canceled, She Got Candid About How Black TV Shows Are Being Impacted By Corporate Changes

Great television shows are definitely not hard to come by these days, but it’s no secret that the past few years have absolutely changed an industry that was already changing rapidly. 2020 saw a lot of talk about broadening the scope of stories seen on TV to include more people of color both in front of and behind the camera, but in a (basically) post-pandemic world where streamers and networks seem to be cutting their slates more ruthlessly than ever, Issa Rae has now gotten candid about how it’s impacting Black shows after her Max comedy was canceled.

What Did Issa Rae Say About How Black TV Shows Are Faring After Her Max Comedy Was Canceled?

Obviously, Issa Rae is no stranger to having a successful TV career. She launched Insecure on HBO in 2016, and it went on to become a much-nominated, Emmy and Peabody award-winning series that wrapped with its fifth season in 2021. The Barbie cast member (who is also in the Oscar-nominated American Fiction ) also created Rap Sh!t for those with a Max subscription , but it was announced that the series was canceled in mid-January 2024, just about a month after Season 2 finished airing.

When speaking with Porter , Rae opened up about how all of the recent streaming cancellations and other changes have impacted Black series like hers negatively, saying:

It’s already happening. You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority. I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.

Rap Sh!t focused on two struggling, Black female rappers who form a group to try and make their dreams come true, and it's now one of many shows that have been canceled by Max in the past four years . The massive merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery Communications that was announced in 2021 soon led to a seemingly never ending stream of cancellations on both HBO and Max, including for shows that had either been promised new seasons, or had actually already completed those new episodes. In addition, a number of series were completely removed from Max after being canceled, so fans can’t even revisit them right now.

As Rae noted, she can’t force anyone to make her shows, and she’s already seeing this collective purse-string tightening effect Black series and those who create them. It’s already well-documented that the powers that are typically at the helm of studios, streamers and production companies have to really be backed into a corner to see value in stories from Black creators (and other POC creatives), especially those that don’t involve traumatizing events, and give them a shot to both get on the air and then find an audience.

If you’re going to make cuts, you’re going to start with the series you didn’t see the point of anyway and quietly roll back your diversity efforts if you think they’re costing too much money, and to Rae that has, very unfortunately, left a number of Black creators in a bad spot.

While the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star readily admitted to being “pessimistic” about the direction things have been going in, she’s still “firing on all cylinders” and working her butt off to get herself, and others, back on our screens soon.