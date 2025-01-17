How To Watch Severance Season 2 Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Emmy Winning Thriller From Anywhere

How To Watch Severance Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Friday, January 17 New episodes: every Friday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Severance Season 2: Synopsis

January: it’s the most dystopian time of the year! Christmas is a distant memory, and many of us have now glumly shuffled back to the office. Yet Severance Season 2 promises a return to work that we can get excited about. Three years after its debut, we’re being reunited with Mark S., Dylan, Irving and Helly as they seek answers to the “severed” corporate mystery surrounding Lumon Industries. It’s going to be another wild, whirligig ride, and you can find out below how to watch Severance Season 2 online with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Created by Dan Erikson, and executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, the Emmy-winning Severance is premised on an ingenious conceit: what if employees could undergo a medical surgery called “severance”, in which an implant keeps work and personal memories totally separate? Doing so fosters two distinct identities, dubbed “Innies” and “Outies.” It’s championed as a breakthrough in “work-life” balance, but in reality the employees of Lumon Industries are prisoners of a perplexing, starkly white-washed corporate world from which there seems no escape.

What purpose does their mind-numbing number crunching work serve? And what the hell is that room full of bottle-fed goats about? Last season’s finale found them one step closer to getting answers after Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his underlings activated the “overtime contingency.” Awakening their “Innie” consciousness in the outside world, Mark realized his “dead” wife Gemma was alive and working at Lumon under the moniker of Ms. Casey, while Helly (Britt Lower) decried the company for its inhumane actions at a gala promoting severance. But their rebellion was abruptly quashed.

So, temporarily at least, Season 2 finds our heroes back in their cubicles, plumbing the depths of their mysterious circumstances in this wholly singular workplace thriller. There’s the pressing matter of emancipating Ms. Casey from the ominous “training floor,” plus bunch of new hires popping up to cause chaos and confusion, with Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Bob Balaban (Gosford Park), and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) joining the impressive A-list cast.

Already winning rave reviews (TV Line calls it “an exhilarating, triumphant season”), brace yourself for more workplace weirdness as we explain how to watch Severance Season 2 online, for free with an Apple TV Plus free trial and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Severance Season 2 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

This dystopian thriller is one of TVs most anticipated returns, and viewers worldwide can watch Severance Season 2 online from Friday, January 17 when it debuts on Apple TV Plus. There are 10 episodes in total, airing one per week up until the season conclusion on March 21.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free.

Yep, new subscribers can try Apple TV Plus with its 7 days free trial. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Severance Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Severance Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Severance Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Apple TV Plus.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for US subscribers for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Severance, head to Apple TV Plus.

Severance Season 2 Trailer

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Severance Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Severance Season 2 – Episode 1: Friday, January 17

Severance Season 2 – Episode 2: Friday, January 24

Severance Season 2 – Episode 3: Friday, January 31

Severance Season 2 – Episode 4: Friday, February 7

Severance Season 2 – Episode 5: Friday, February 14

Severance Season 2 – Episode 6: Friday, February 21

Severance Season 2 – Episode 7: Friday, February 28

Severance Season 2 – Episode 8: Friday, March 7

Severance Season 2 – Episode 9: Friday, March 14

Severance Season 2 – Episode 10: Friday, March 21

Severance Season 2 Cast

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

Bob Balaban as Mark W.

Merritt Wever as Gretchen

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y.

Stefano Carannante as Dario R.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond

John Noble as Fields

